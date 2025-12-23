Lionel Messi’s Sister Maria Sol, Seriously Injured In Horrific Miami Car Crash Ahead Of Wedding

Lionel Messi Sister Maria Sol: Lionel Messi and his family are facing a difficult period after his younger sister, Maria Sol, was seriously injured in a horrific car accident in Miami. The 32-year-old suffered multiple fractures and severe burns after losing control of her car and crashing into a concrete wall.
The accident left Maria with two fractured vertebrae, a broken heel, and a broken arm, along with extensive burn injuries. She was reportedly preparing for her wedding to Julian ‘Tuli’ Arellano, an under-19 coach with Inter Miami, scheduled for January 3, 2025, which has now been postponed following the incident.
