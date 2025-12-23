‘Our Air Force Took Out…’ Asim Munir Gets Brutally Trolled Over Blatant Lies Claiming Pakistan Downed India’s Rafale During Op Sindoor Using 90% Indigenous Tech

Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, stirred things up again with some bold claims. Speaking while trying to sell JF-17 fighter jets to Libya’s National Army, Munir said Pakistan’s military used “90 percent indigenous technology” during recent clashes with India after Operation Sindoor and managed to shoot down Indian Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, Mirage 2000, and S-400 systems.

Asim Munir’s Bold Claims of Shooting Down Rafales Debunked

In a video that quickly made the rounds online, Munir boasted, “In our recent war with India, we showed our Pakistani technology to the world. Ninety percent of that was indigenous.

Using that technology, the Pakistan Air Force took out Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, Mirage 2000, and S-400.”

But there’s just no evidence to back up any of this. The army chief’s statements aren’t just an exaggeration; they’re flat-out false. Public records, satellite photos, and independent reports all tell a different story. No one has confirmed the loss of any Indian Rafale jets, Su-30s, Mirage 2000s, MiG-29s, or the S-400 system. There’s no proof at all that Pakistan pulled off the kind of air combat victories Munir describes.

Asim Munir: In our recent war with India, we showed our Pakistani tech to the world….90% of that was indigenous Pakistani technology. Using that technology, Pak Air Force took out Rafale, Su30, MiG49, Mirage2000, S400. Asim Munir is in Libya and he is there to sell Chinese… pic.twitter.com/YJEm28vUiL — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) December 22, 2025

Pakistan’s Rafale Shootdown Claims Dismissed by PIB

India’s Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check team also called out these claims as pure propaganda, pointing out how Pakistan’s army is spreading fake content to mislead people and shake faith in India’s military.

Even French defence experts chimed in, saying that the supposed Rafale wreckage shown online was misidentified. There’s nothing credible to suggest a Rafale went down.

What’s more, debris and open-source intel from the conflict keep turning up Chinese-made missiles, drones, radars, and avionics in Pakistan’s arsenal. That really undercuts Munir’s claim that 90 percent of their tech comes from inside Pakistan.

About JF-17

Take the JF-17 Thunder, for example. It’s not a purely Pakistani plane. China and Pakistan built it together, but core systems like avionics, radar, and a lot of the design work are Chinese. Pakistan mostly handles assembly and some minor upgrades, according to defence experts.

During an event in July, India’s Lt Gen Rahul R Singh pointed out that 81 percent of Pakistan’s military gear is Chinese, and China is giving Pakistan full support, essentially treating Pakistan as a test lab for new weapons during Operation Sindoor.

ALSO READ: Why Is FBI Director Kash Patel Facing Heat Over A New Fleet Of BMWs Months After Flying In $115 Million Jet To Meet His Girlfriend? Everything Explained