Hyderabad Horror: How Woman, Along With Lover, Killed Her Husband And Passed It Off As Heart Attack, Arrested After…

In the Bachupally locality of Hyderabad, law enforcement detained a female suspect amid investigations that helped her to have killed her husband and pretended that he died from a heart attack. The suspect, known as Radha, asserted that her spouse Anjilappa (32) had died of natural causes after drinking at their place on June 23. She even called for an ambulance and started the funeral arrangements by taking his body to his native village in Narayanpet where relatives had already started the final rites.

How Was She Arrested?

Suspicion, nonetheless, arose when family members preparing for the funeral saw and pointed out the visible injury marks on Anjilappa’s neck. These marks set off a chain of events where around the police alerted and an FIR was registered, and the case was handed over to Bachupally police for a deeper probe. During the interrogation, Radha reportedly confessed to inflicting the fatal injury on her husband while he was asleep and drunk. She opened a wound with her nails during the struggle and the neck became injured. A police spokesperson said that Radha was driven to violence by what she called domestic abuse and thus, she told that Anjilappa often came home drunk and harassed her by, among other things, making accusations of her being unfaithful with another man.

Investigations Going On

After confessing, Radha was taken to the magistrate for her plea and was subsequently put in jail while the police continued their investigation. The investigation that the legal authorities are carrying out is going to the bottom of the relationship, conflicts in the household, and the timeline of events that led to the murder among various factors. The case illustrates the point when the first reports of natural death might conceal the real cause of death and highlights the need for vigilance from both relatives and the police to ensure that such suspicious deaths are not merely accepted but thoroughly investigated.

