LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘If India Attacks Bangladesh, We Will Support Yunus Govt With Full Force’, Pakistan Leader Issues Open War Threat Amid Rising Tensions

‘If India Attacks Bangladesh, We Will Support Yunus Govt With Full Force’, Pakistan Leader Issues Open War Threat Amid Rising Tensions

Pakistan’s PML leader Kamran Saeed Usmani warns India, pledging full support to Yunus govt in Bangladesh if attacked. Tensions rise after Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh, protests near Dhaka missions, and calls for Pakistan-Bangladesh military alliance.

PML leader Kamran Saeed Usmani said Pakistan would back the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Dhaka. (Screengrab: x/@NewsAlgebraIND)
PML leader Kamran Saeed Usmani said Pakistan would back the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Dhaka. (Screengrab: x/@NewsAlgebraIND)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 23, 2025 18:52:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘If India Attacks Bangladesh, We Will Support Yunus Govt With Full Force’, Pakistan Leader Issues Open War Threat Amid Rising Tensions

Amid escalating regional tensions, a senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) has issued a sharp warning to India, claiming that Islamabad would stand firmly with Bangladesh if its sovereignty is threatened.

You Might Be Interested In

PML leader Kamran Saeed Usmani said Pakistan would back the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Dhaka “with full force” if India launches any attack.

‘Pakistani Missiles Are Not Far Away,’ Says Usmani

Speaking at a public event, Usmani alleged that India was attempting to undermine Bangladesh’s autonomy and warned of serious consequences.
 “If India attacks Bangladesh’s autonomy, if anyone dares to look at Bangladesh with ill intent, then remember that the people of Pakistan, the Pakistani armed forces, and our missiles are not far away,” he said.

You Might Be Interested In

Watch video here:



He further claimed that Pakistan would not allow Dhaka to be pushed under what he described as India’s ‘Akhand Bharat ideology’, calling for resistance against New Delhi’s alleged ideological dominance in the region.

Call for Pakistan-Bangladesh Military Alliance

Escalating his rhetoric, Usmani accused India’s Border Security Force (BSF) of “disturbing” Bangladesh and proposed a formal security alliance between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He even suggested that both countries should establish military bases on each other’s territory, asserting that Pakistan had earlier “forced India into a difficult position” and could do so again.

Three-Front War Claim Raises Regional Alarm

Painting a scenario of a potential three-front conflict, the PML leader claimed that if Pakistan and Bangladesh attacked India from the west and east respectively, China could simultaneously focus on Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

His remarks have drawn attention amid already fragile diplomatic relations in South Asia.

Protests Near Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi

The comments come as hundreds of protesters gathered near the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday, condemning the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh over alleged blasphemy.

Supporters of the VHP and Bajrang Dal, holding saffron flags, broke barricades and briefly clashed with police near the heavily secured diplomatic premises.

Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner

Following the protests, Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressing “grave concern” over the security of Bangladeshi diplomatic missions in India.

Dhaka cited vandalism at its Visa Centre in Siliguri and protests near its missions in New Delhi, Agartala and other cities.

India Rejects ‘Attack’ Claims, Assures Mission Security

India dismissed reports of a security breach at the Bangladesh High Commission as “misleading propaganda”. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said police quickly dispersed a small group of protesters and reiterated that India is committed to protecting foreign missions under the Vienna Convention.

India also strongly condemned the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a factory worker lynched in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh city, and urged Bangladeshi authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Lynching Sparks Fresh Diplomatic Strain

Das was allegedly beaten to death by a mob accusing him of blasphemy, with visuals of his body tied to a tree and set on fire triggering outrage in India. The killing occurred amid widespread unrest in Bangladesh following the death of anti-India student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, whose supporters have blamed elements linked to the former Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League.

Tensions Continue to Simmer

With violent protests, diplomatic summoning, and now direct military threats from Pakistani leaders, tensions between India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan appear to be entering a volatile phase. Indian officials have said they are closely monitoring the situation while remaining in constant touch with authorities in Dhaka.

ALSO READ: Epstein Files: Why Is Melania Trump’s Name Reappearing In The Investigation? A Scapegoat Game, Or Was She Handpicked For Donald Trump?

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 6:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-1India Bangladesh tensionsindo-pakKamran Saeed UsmanipakistanYunus govt Bangladesh

RELATED News

Meet Maria Sol Messi: Lionel Messi’s Sister And Fashion Designer Is Hospitalised After Serious Accident

Lionel Messi’s Sister Maria Sol, Seriously Injured In Horrific Miami Car Crash Ahead Of Wedding

Greta Thunberg Arrested In London During Pro-Palestine Protest For Displaying Placard Linked To Banned Group | What We Know

Instagram, Facebook Down In US: Thousands Of Users Unable To Login Meta Apps; Here’s Why It Matters

JD Vance Slams Racist Attacks Against Wife Usha, Says ‘Anyone Who Attacks Her Can Eat…’; Criticizes Antisemitism

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Vinod Kumar Shukla, Chhattisgarh’s First Jnanpith Award-Winning Writer, Dies At 89 Due To Age-Related Ailments?

PM Modi Hosts Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra And His Wife At 7 Lok Kalayan Marg, Discuss Sports And Various Issues

Cancer Patients Aid Association Announce ‘Pink & Teal’ in association with Social Aviator — A Women-Only Fundraising Gala Celebrating Womanhood on 6 March 2026

Congress’ Controversial AI Video On PM Modi Gets Restricted By Meta In India After Delhi Police Directs Tech Giant To Take Action

‘If India Attacks Bangladesh, We Will Support Yunus Govt With Full Force’, Pakistan Leader Issues Open War Threat Amid Rising Tensions

Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ Pastor Bajinder Singh Missing From Spotlight Ahead Of Christmas; Where Is He Now

Did Aahana Kumra Make Relationship With Danish Pandor Insta-Official on His Birthday?

Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches Won’t Be Telecast Or Streamed? Catch All The LIVE Action Here

Huawei Nova 15 Series Debuts With Powerful Kirin Chip, 6,500mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price Here

Meet Pratham Mittal: Masters’ Union Founder Who Joins Shark Tank India As New Judge

‘If India Attacks Bangladesh, We Will Support Yunus Govt With Full Force’, Pakistan Leader Issues Open War Threat Amid Rising Tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘If India Attacks Bangladesh, We Will Support Yunus Govt With Full Force’, Pakistan Leader Issues Open War Threat Amid Rising Tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘If India Attacks Bangladesh, We Will Support Yunus Govt With Full Force’, Pakistan Leader Issues Open War Threat Amid Rising Tensions
‘If India Attacks Bangladesh, We Will Support Yunus Govt With Full Force’, Pakistan Leader Issues Open War Threat Amid Rising Tensions
‘If India Attacks Bangladesh, We Will Support Yunus Govt With Full Force’, Pakistan Leader Issues Open War Threat Amid Rising Tensions
‘If India Attacks Bangladesh, We Will Support Yunus Govt With Full Force’, Pakistan Leader Issues Open War Threat Amid Rising Tensions

QUICK LINKS