‘If India Attacks Bangladesh, We Will Support Yunus Govt With Full Force’, Pakistan Leader Issues Open War Threat Amid Rising Tensions

Amid escalating regional tensions, a senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) has issued a sharp warning to India, claiming that Islamabad would stand firmly with Bangladesh if its sovereignty is threatened.

PML leader Kamran Saeed Usmani said Pakistan would back the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Dhaka “with full force” if India launches any attack.

‘Pakistani Missiles Are Not Far Away,’ Says Usmani

Speaking at a public event, Usmani alleged that India was attempting to undermine Bangladesh’s autonomy and warned of serious consequences.

“If India attacks Bangladesh’s autonomy, if anyone dares to look at Bangladesh with ill intent, then remember that the people of Pakistan, the Pakistani armed forces, and our missiles are not far away,” he said.

BIG NEWS 🚨 Shehbaz Sharif’s party leader Kamran Saeed Usmani says “If India attacks Bangladesh, Pakistan will stand with Dhaka with full force” ISI & Yunus caught red-handed !! Is this why Osman Hadi was killed, only to pin the blame on India? pic.twitter.com/B1f1siQSqX — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) December 23, 2025







He further claimed that Pakistan would not allow Dhaka to be pushed under what he described as India’s ‘Akhand Bharat ideology’, calling for resistance against New Delhi’s alleged ideological dominance in the region.

Call for Pakistan-Bangladesh Military Alliance

Escalating his rhetoric, Usmani accused India’s Border Security Force (BSF) of “disturbing” Bangladesh and proposed a formal security alliance between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He even suggested that both countries should establish military bases on each other’s territory, asserting that Pakistan had earlier “forced India into a difficult position” and could do so again.

Three-Front War Claim Raises Regional Alarm

Painting a scenario of a potential three-front conflict, the PML leader claimed that if Pakistan and Bangladesh attacked India from the west and east respectively, China could simultaneously focus on Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

His remarks have drawn attention amid already fragile diplomatic relations in South Asia.

Protests Near Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi

The comments come as hundreds of protesters gathered near the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday, condemning the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh over alleged blasphemy.

Supporters of the VHP and Bajrang Dal, holding saffron flags, broke barricades and briefly clashed with police near the heavily secured diplomatic premises.

Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner

Following the protests, Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressing “grave concern” over the security of Bangladeshi diplomatic missions in India.

Dhaka cited vandalism at its Visa Centre in Siliguri and protests near its missions in New Delhi, Agartala and other cities.

India Rejects ‘Attack’ Claims, Assures Mission Security

India dismissed reports of a security breach at the Bangladesh High Commission as “misleading propaganda”. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said police quickly dispersed a small group of protesters and reiterated that India is committed to protecting foreign missions under the Vienna Convention.

India also strongly condemned the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a factory worker lynched in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh city, and urged Bangladeshi authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Lynching Sparks Fresh Diplomatic Strain

Das was allegedly beaten to death by a mob accusing him of blasphemy, with visuals of his body tied to a tree and set on fire triggering outrage in India. The killing occurred amid widespread unrest in Bangladesh following the death of anti-India student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, whose supporters have blamed elements linked to the former Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League.

Tensions Continue to Simmer

With violent protests, diplomatic summoning, and now direct military threats from Pakistani leaders, tensions between India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan appear to be entering a volatile phase. Indian officials have said they are closely monitoring the situation while remaining in constant touch with authorities in Dhaka.

