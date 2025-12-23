Greta Thunberg Arrested In London During Pro-Palestine Protest For Displaying Placard Linked To Banned Group | What We Know

British police have arrested Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during a pro-Palestinian protest in London, according to UK-based campaign group Defend Our Juries. The arrest took place on Tuesday in the City of London amid a demonstration targeting alleged links between British firms and Israel’s defence sector.

Defend Our Juries said Thunberg was detained under the UK’s Terrorism Act after she displayed a placard expressing support for prisoners linked to Palestine Action. The British government has officially proscribed Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation.

A spokesperson for the City of London Police confirmed that two individuals were initially arrested for throwing red paint on a building during the protest. “A little while later, a 22-year-old woman also attended the scene,” the police spokesperson said in a statement. “She has been arrested for displaying an item (in this case a placard) in support of a proscribed organisation (in this case Palestine Action), contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.”

Arrested for holding a sign

While police did not officially name Thunberg, Defend Our Juries identified her as the woman arrested for holding the sign.

The protest reportedly targeted a building used by an insurance company that campaigners claim provides services to the British arm of Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems. Defend Our Juries said the demonstration was intended to draw attention to what it described as corporate complicity in Israel’s military operations.

Greta Thunberg, best known globally for leading youth climate protests through the Fridays for Future movement, has in recent months voiced strong support for Palestinians amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza. Her stance has drawn both praise and criticism, particularly from political leaders in Europe and Israel.

The arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny of pro-Palestinian activism in the UK, following the government’s decision to ban Palestine Action and expand enforcement under terrorism legislation.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

(With Reuters Inputs)

