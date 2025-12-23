LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers bangladesh Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers bangladesh Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers bangladesh Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers bangladesh Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers bangladesh Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers bangladesh Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > World > Greta Thunberg Arrested In London During Pro-Palestine Protest For Displaying Placard Linked To Banned Group | What We Know

Greta Thunberg Arrested In London During Pro-Palestine Protest For Displaying Placard Linked To Banned Group | What We Know

Greta Thunberg was arrested in London during a pro-Palestinian protest for displaying a placard supporting Palestine Action, a banned group under UK law. Police said the arrest was made under the Terrorism Act after the protest targeted a building linked to Israel’s Elbit Systems.

Greta Thunberg was arrested in London during a pro-Palestinian protest. (Photo: X/@SangitaMyska)
Greta Thunberg was arrested in London during a pro-Palestinian protest. (Photo: X/@SangitaMyska)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 23, 2025 17:50:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Greta Thunberg Arrested In London During Pro-Palestine Protest For Displaying Placard Linked To Banned Group | What We Know

British police have arrested Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during a pro-Palestinian protest in London, according to UK-based campaign group Defend Our Juries. The arrest took place on Tuesday in the City of London amid a demonstration targeting alleged links between British firms and Israel’s defence sector.

You Might Be Interested In

Defend Our Juries said Thunberg was detained under the UK’s Terrorism Act after she displayed a placard expressing support for prisoners linked to Palestine Action. The British government has officially proscribed Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation.

A spokesperson for the City of London Police confirmed that two individuals were initially arrested for throwing red paint on a building during the protest. “A little while later, a 22-year-old woman also attended the scene,” the police spokesperson said in a statement. “She has been arrested for displaying an item (in this case a placard) in support of a proscribed organisation (in this case Palestine Action), contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.”

You Might Be Interested In

Arrested for holding a sign

While police did not officially name Thunberg, Defend Our Juries identified her as the woman arrested for holding the sign.

The protest reportedly targeted a building used by an insurance company that campaigners claim provides services to the British arm of Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems. Defend Our Juries said the demonstration was intended to draw attention to what it described as corporate complicity in Israel’s military operations.

Greta Thunberg, best known globally for leading youth climate protests through the Fridays for Future movement, has in recent months voiced strong support for Palestinians amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza. Her stance has drawn both praise and criticism, particularly from political leaders in Europe and Israel.

The arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny of pro-Palestinian activism in the UK, following the government’s decision to ban Palestine Action and expand enforcement under terrorism legislation.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

(With Reuters Inputs)

ALSO READ: Instagram, Facebook Down In US: Thousands Of Users Unable To Login Meta Apps; Here’s Why It Matters

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 5:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Greta ThunbergGreta Thunberg arrestGreta Thunberg London protesthome-hero-pos-7pro-Palestinian protest

RELATED News

Instagram, Facebook Down In US: Thousands Of Users Unable To Login Meta Apps; Here’s Why It Matters

JD Vance Slams Racist Attacks Against Wife Usha, Says ‘Anyone Who Attacks Her Can Eat…’; Criticizes Antisemitism

‘I Have No Words, It Haunts Me To My Core’: Epstein Island Survivor Opens Up About Lingering Trauma After DOJ Mentions Her Multiple Times

‘Our Air Force Took Out…’ Asim Munir Gets Brutally Trolled Over Blatant Lies Claiming Pakistan Downed India’s Rafale During Op Sindoor Using 90% Indigenous Tech

Epstein Files: Why Is Melania Trump’s Name Reappearing In The Investigation? A Scapegoat Game, Or Was She Handpicked For Donald Trump?

LATEST NEWS

Greta Thunberg Arrested In London During Pro-Palestine Protest For Displaying Placard Linked To Banned Group | What We Know

Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches Won’t Be Telecast Or Streamed? Catch All The LIVE Action Here

Huawei Nova 15 Series Debuts With Powerful Kirin Chip, 6,500mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price Here

Meet Pratham Mittal: Masters’ Union Founder Who Joins Shark Tank India As New Judge

Income Tax Refunds Delayed for Many Taxpayers: Read to Know More

KARTET Result 2025 Released; Here’s How To Download Karnataka TET PDF

Gujarat’s Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Inaugurates KP Green Engineering’s Matar Facility

Has Ranveer Singh Walked Out Of Don 3 Post Dhurandhar’s Massive Success? Actor Has Now Given Dates To This Movie Instead Of Farhan Akhtar’s Directorial

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain’s distinguished treatment methodology echoes at Oxford University!

‘Vecna, Teri Fielding Set Hai’: Rohit Sharma Becomes Coach In Hilarious Stranger Things Netflix Promo Video, Is He Eyeing Bollywood? | Watch

Greta Thunberg Arrested In London During Pro-Palestine Protest For Displaying Placard Linked To Banned Group | What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Greta Thunberg Arrested In London During Pro-Palestine Protest For Displaying Placard Linked To Banned Group | What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Greta Thunberg Arrested In London During Pro-Palestine Protest For Displaying Placard Linked To Banned Group | What We Know
Greta Thunberg Arrested In London During Pro-Palestine Protest For Displaying Placard Linked To Banned Group | What We Know
Greta Thunberg Arrested In London During Pro-Palestine Protest For Displaying Placard Linked To Banned Group | What We Know
Greta Thunberg Arrested In London During Pro-Palestine Protest For Displaying Placard Linked To Banned Group | What We Know

QUICK LINKS