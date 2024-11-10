Jharkhand Elections: Thousands Gather As PM Modi’s 3-KM Roadshow Sweeps Through Ranchi | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 3-km roadshow in Ranchi attracted thousands as he campaigned in Jharkhand. Supporters lined the streets, cheering and capturing moments on their phones.

During the roadshow ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, an energetic Prime Minister Narendra Modi traversed almost 3 kilometers along the Ranchi streets on Sunday, as thousands of his supporters looked at their model while reciting slogans like “Modi Zindabad” with tremendous enthusiasm. The capital city’s residents themselves jammed the streets, en-sorbing them as he went past in an open saffron coloured vehicle decorated with floral arrangements and cutouts of his picture.

The road show commenced from OTC Ground in Ranchi and moved towards New Market Chowk amidst heavy security measures. People of all age groups clicked pictures with cameras and mobile phones, as clapping erupted with the waving and acknowledgement given by PM Modi. This is the second road show that Modi addressed in Ranchi this year. The first one took place on May 3.

PM Modi Slams Jharkhand Government, Ensures Change

The state: Prime Minister Modi made use of the opportunity to attack the functioning of the present Hemant Soren-led government which he said was indeed creating a corrupt culture. Addressing a public rally in Bokaro, Modi condemned the “paper-leak mafias” and the “recruitment mafias” he said have been established under the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance.

रांची में कनेक्विटी का विस्तार हो या फिर यहां के लोगों का जीवन आसान बनाने के प्रयास, इस दिशा में भी तेजी से कदम बढ़ाए गए हैं। रांची रेलवे स्टेशन का पुनर्विकास, रेलवे लाइनों का दोहरीकरण, सिटी गैस वितरण या फिर लाइट हाउस प्रोजेक्ट्स इसके बड़े उदाहरण हैं। pic.twitter.com/DJ8przvRsy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2024

If the BJP comes into power in Jharkhand, we would eliminate these mafias and end all these illegal practices, he said. Modi emphasized the need to eradicate unemployment and said the BJP would provide employment opportunities for young people without any favors or political patronage. Talking about Haryana, he said the BJP government had washed away such practices there and people were getting jobs openly.

Watch the video here:

Prohibitory Orders And Enhanced Security

The administration of the district at Ranchi made multifarious arrangements for safety measures to ensure an incident-free smooth conduct of the roadshow. Prohibitory orders were strictly enforced throughout the city from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Also, the entry of goods vehicle was restricted within the city between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. to reduce the rush and congestion on the route.

After the incident, the district administration had also declared a “no flying zone” within a 200-meter radius that covered the area from Birsa Munda Airport to Sahjanand Chowk forbidding drones, paragliding, and hot air balloons.

Upcoming Jharkhand Polls

After his roadshow, Modi moved on to attend rallies in Bokaro and Gumla, and assured the people of all-round development for Jharkhand in a BJP government. The elections to this eastern state will be conducted in two phases-November 13 and November 20. November 23 is the counting day, as parties intensify campaigns seeking voters’ blessings all over Jharkhand.

MUST READ | Ek Rahoge To Safe Rahoge’, PM Modi Slams JMM-Congress For Dividing OBCs