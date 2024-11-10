Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Jharkhand Elections: Thousands Gather As PM Modi’s 3-KM Roadshow Sweeps Through Ranchi | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 3-km roadshow in Ranchi attracted thousands as he campaigned in Jharkhand. Supporters lined the streets, cheering and capturing moments on their phones.

Jharkhand Elections: Thousands Gather As PM Modi’s 3-KM Roadshow Sweeps Through Ranchi | VIDEO

During the roadshow ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, an energetic Prime Minister Narendra Modi traversed almost 3 kilometers along the Ranchi streets on Sunday, as thousands of his supporters looked at their model while reciting slogans like “Modi Zindabad” with tremendous enthusiasm. The capital city’s residents themselves jammed the streets, en-sorbing them as he went past in an open saffron coloured vehicle decorated with floral arrangements and cutouts of his picture.

The road show commenced from OTC Ground in Ranchi and moved towards New Market Chowk amidst heavy security measures. People of all age groups clicked pictures with cameras and mobile phones, as clapping erupted with the waving and acknowledgement given by PM Modi. This is the second road show that Modi addressed in Ranchi this year. The first one took place on May 3.

PM Modi Slams Jharkhand Government, Ensures Change

The state: Prime Minister Modi made use of the opportunity to attack the functioning of the present Hemant Soren-led government which he said was indeed creating a corrupt culture. Addressing a public rally in Bokaro, Modi condemned the “paper-leak mafias” and the “recruitment mafias” he said have been established under the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance.

If the BJP comes into power in Jharkhand, we would eliminate these mafias and end all these illegal practices, he said. Modi emphasized the need to eradicate unemployment and said the BJP would provide employment opportunities for young people without any favors or political patronage. Talking about Haryana, he said the BJP government had washed away such practices there and people were getting jobs openly.

Watch the video here:

Prohibitory Orders And Enhanced Security

The administration of the district at Ranchi made multifarious arrangements for safety measures to ensure an incident-free smooth conduct of the roadshow. Prohibitory orders were strictly enforced throughout the city from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Also, the entry of goods vehicle was restricted within the city between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. to reduce the rush and congestion on the route.

After the incident, the district administration had also declared a “no flying zone” within a 200-meter radius that covered the area from Birsa Munda Airport to Sahjanand Chowk forbidding drones, paragliding, and hot air balloons.

Upcoming Jharkhand Polls

After his roadshow, Modi moved on to attend rallies in Bokaro and Gumla, and assured the people of all-round development for Jharkhand in a BJP government. The elections to this eastern state will be conducted in two phases-November 13 and November 20. November 23 is the counting day, as parties intensify campaigns seeking voters’ blessings all over Jharkhand.

MUST READ | Ek Rahoge To Safe Rahoge’, PM Modi Slams JMM-Congress For Dividing OBCs

Filed under

Jharkhand Assembly Elections Narendra Modi national news Ranchi
Advertisement

Also Read

A Glimpse Into Justice Sanjiv Khanna’s Landmark Rulings At The Supreme Court

A Glimpse Into Justice Sanjiv Khanna’s Landmark Rulings At The Supreme Court

Inside Mar-a-Lago: The ‘Winter White House’ As Trump Assembles His 2024 Administration

Inside Mar-a-Lago: The ‘Winter White House’ As Trump Assembles His 2024 Administration

Who Is Sanjiv Khanna, The 51st Chief Justice Of India?

Who Is Sanjiv Khanna, The 51st Chief Justice Of India?

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa Win By 3 Wickets, Level Series Despite Chakravarthy’s Five

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa Win By 3 Wickets, Level Series Despite Chakravarthy’s...

Entertainment

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

‘Congrats, You Are Great Again’: Vir Das Slams Americans Post-Trump Victory

‘Congrats, You Are Great Again’: Vir Das Slams Americans Post-Trump Victory

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef Eating By Ex-Boyfriend

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox