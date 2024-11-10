Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lead a historic 3 km mega roadshow in Ranchi today, marking a key moment in the lead-up to the Jharkhand assembly elections. This high-profile campaign event comes as part of his two-day visit to the state, where he will address rallies and galvanize support for the BJP ahead of the upcoming elections on November 13 and 20, with results set to be announced on November 23.

PM Modi’s Busy Schedule in Jharkhand: Rallies and Roadshow

On Sunday, PM Modi will address two public rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand. The first rally will take place in Bokaro at 1:00 PM, where he will campaign for Amar Kumar Bauri, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly. At 3:15 PM, he will move on to Gumla to rally support for Sudarshan Bhagat, the BJP candidate.

But the highlight of his visit will be the grand roadshow in Ranchi scheduled for the evening. The 3 km mega roadshow will begin at 5:15 PM from OTC Ground and conclude at New Market Chowk, giving thousands of supporters the chance to see the Prime Minister in person as he drives through the capital city.

Strict Traffic and Security Arrangements for the Roadshow

In light of the roadshow, the traffic police have issued several advisories to ensure smooth movement of the event. All small and large goods vehicles will be restricted from entering Ranchi between 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, as the roadshow progresses through the city. Furthermore, a ‘no-flying zone’ will be enforced in the 200-meter radius between Birsa Munda airport and Sahjanand Chowk, to ensure complete security. The ban will extend to drones, paragliding, and hot air balloons during the roadshow.

In addition, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM, aimed at maintaining law and order during the event. Local authorities are working closely with BJP organizers to ensure a safe and organized rally.

BJP’s Power-Packed Campaign in Jharkhand

The roadshow is part of the BJP’s extensive campaign in Jharkhand. Over the weekend, senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda, crisscrossed the state addressing multiple rallies and strengthening the party’s presence ahead of the assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also been actively campaigning in Jharkhand, addressing several rallies over the past two days to rally support for the party’s candidates.

Polling and Election Details

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly elections will take place in two phases: November 13 and November 20, with the results to be declared on November 23. The high-stakes election is expected to be fiercely contested, with both the BJP and Congress putting their full weight behind their respective candidates in key constituencies.

With PM Modi leading the charge for the BJP in this crucial campaign, the roadshow in Ranchi today is expected to be a major highlight, drawing large crowds and further intensifying the political momentum in the state.