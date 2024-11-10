Ek Rahoge To Safe Rahoge’, PM Modi Slams JMM-Congress For Dividing OBCs

As Jharkhand heads to the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has intensified his campaign against the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress alliance. Speaking at an election rally in Bokaro on Sunday, Modi accused the alliance of sowing division among Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and warned voters about their “evil designs and conspiracies.” He specifically pointed to efforts by Congress and JMM to disrupt the unity of OBC sub-castes in the state, claiming that historically, the Congress has been opposed to the unity of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and OBCs since India’s independence.

In his address, Modi said, “Beware of Congress-JMM’s evil designs. They can go to any extent to snatch power. Congress has been an opponent of SC, ST, and OBC unity. They kept forming governments and looted the nation as long as there was no unity among these communities.” The Prime Minister urged voters to stand united, warning that divided, the OBC community would be vulnerable to exploitation. “There are more than 125 sub-castes in the Chotanagpur region considered OBCs, and Congress-JMM is attempting to break this unity by pitting them against each other. Remember, ‘ek rahoge toh safe rahoge’ (if you stay united, you will be safe),” Modi said, emphasizing solidarity as the key to preserving the community’s rights.

This comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lashed out at the ruling alliance, accusing them of harboring “Bangladeshi infiltrators” in Jharkhand. Shah claimed that these infiltrators are encroaching on tribal land, competing for local employment, and engaging in anti-national activities. He promised that a BJP government would take strong action to deport these individuals. “If the BJP comes to power, these infiltrators will be sent back. Not a bird will be allowed to cross the border,” Shah declared at a rally in Potka, East Singhbhum.

The BJP has also responded to accusations from Congress and JMM regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), clarifying that the implementation of UCC will not affect tribal rights, as alleged by the opposition. Shah affirmed that under BJP governance, tribal communities would remain untouched by the UCC, a significant point of contention ahead of the polls.

The state of Jharkhand, which is preparing for elections in two phases—on November 13 and November 20—has seen fierce political rivalry between the ruling JMM-Congress coalition and the BJP. The 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections saw the JMM win 30 seats, the BJP 25, and Congress 16. The BJP had previously won 37 seats in 2014, with JMM securing just 19 and Congress only 6. With the stakes high and political tensions mounting, the outcome of these elections is likely to have significant implications for the state’s future governance.

