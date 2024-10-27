Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: MNS Unveils Fifth List of Candidates

MNS led by Raj Thackeray, has announced its fifth list of candidates in preparation for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: MNS Unveils Fifth List of Candidates

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, has announced its fifth list of candidates in preparation for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. This latest roster includes 15 individuals vying for various constituencies across the state, further solidifying the party’s presence in the electoral landscape.

New Candidates for the Assembly Elections

Among the candidates nominated are:

  • Yogesh Chile from Panvel
  • Shivshankar Lagar from Khamgaon
  • Mallinath Patil from Akkalkot
  • Nagesh Paskanti from Solapur City
  • Madhya Amit Deshmukh from Jalgaon
  • Jamod Bhayyasaheb Patil from Mehkar
  • Rupesh Deshmukh from Gangakedhe
  • Shekhar Dunde from Umred
  • Balasaheb Pathrikar from Fulambri
  • Rajendra Gapat from Paranda
  • Devdutt More from Osmanabad (Dharashiv)
  • Sagar Dudhane from Katol
  • Someshwar Kadam from Beed
  • Faisal Popere from Srivardhan
  • Yuvraj Yeddre from Radhanagari

This latest announcement adds to the MNS’s strategic efforts to consolidate support in various regions as the election date approaches.

Criticism of Current MLA Aaditya Thackeray

Earlier on the same day, MNS candidate for the Worli Assembly seat, Sandeep Deshpande, openly criticized incumbent MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who is the son of Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT). Deshpande alleged that Thackeray has been absent from his constituency, failing to engage with residents over the past five years.

“The leader (Aaditya Thackeray) from here has been absent for the last five years. The people have never met him. The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects remain incomplete. The BDD Chawl project, in which housing was to be allocated through a lottery, is riddled with corruption. No development work has been done in the chawls; hospitals lack ICUs, and Worli still has no private schools,” Deshpande stated, emphasizing the neglect faced by the constituency.

He further accused Thackeray of only making appearances during election periods, questioning his commitment to the community.

Key Election Dates and Context

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with the vote counting for all 288 constituencies set to take place on November 23. The upcoming elections are critical, as they will determine the political landscape of Maharashtra for the coming years.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the results were significant, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning 105 seats, the Shiv Sena securing 56 seats, and the Congress obtaining 44 seats. In contrast, the 2014 elections saw the BJP achieving 122 seats, the Shiv Sena with 63 seats, and Congress with 42 seats.

As the MNS continues to unveil its candidates and campaign vigorously, the political atmosphere in Maharashtra is becoming increasingly charged as parties prepare to contest for influence and power in the state.

MUST READ: Kuki Bodies Oppose Proposed Fencing Of India-Myanmar Border

Filed under

Aaditya Thackeray Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Worli Assembly seat
Advertisement

Also Read

Man Duped In KBC Prize Scam Case, CBI Files FIR After PMO Complaint

Man Duped In KBC Prize Scam Case, CBI Files FIR After PMO Complaint

Former Washington Post Editor Resigns Amid Allegations of Quid Pro Quo Between Bezos and Trump

Former Washington Post Editor Resigns Amid Allegations of Quid Pro Quo Between Bezos and Trump

China Promises ‘Countermeasures’ Against U.S.-Taiwan $2 Billion Arms Deal

China Promises ‘Countermeasures’ Against U.S.-Taiwan $2 Billion Arms Deal

No Fresh Air For Delhiites, Delhi AQI Records 361, Turning ‘Very Bad’

No Fresh Air For Delhiites, Delhi AQI Records 361, Turning ‘Very Bad’

Jammu and Kashmir Faces Surge in Terror Violence: Key Attacks Since 2024 Elections

Jammu and Kashmir Faces Surge in Terror Violence: Key Attacks Since 2024 Elections

Entertainment

Did Beyoncé COPY Amber Rose’s Speech For Kamala Harris Rally? American Model Accuses

Did Beyoncé COPY Amber Rose’s Speech For Kamala Harris Rally? American Model Accuses

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

Spider-Man 4 Release Date Confirmed for July 2026: What We Know So Far

Spider-Man 4 Release Date Confirmed for July 2026: What We Know So Far

Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total vote :
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox