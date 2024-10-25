Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
Maharashtra Elections: Who Is Milind Deora, Set To Challenge Aaditya Thackeray In Worli?

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban claims Western countries are losing the Ukraine war but unwilling to stop it, asserting Hungary will avoid being dragged into the conflict.

Maharashtra Elections: Who Is Milind Deora, Set To Challenge Aaditya Thackeray In Worli?

In a notable turn of events in Maharashtra’s political arena, the Shiv Sena, under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has announced the candidacy of Milind Deora for the Worli assembly seat. This development sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown against Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent leader from the rival Shiv Sena (UBT).

Milind Deora, a seasoned politician and Rajya Sabha MP, recently made headlines by joining the Shiv Sena after feeling sidelined within the Congress party. “Chief Minister Eknath Shinde believes that justice for Worli and Worlikars is long overdue. Together, we’re paving the way forward and will share our vision soon. It’s Worli now!” Deora stated on X.com, signaling his commitment to the constituency.

Originally, Deora was seen as a candidate for the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat against Shiv Sena (UBT) member Arvind Sawant. However, the opportunity was taken up by another Shiv Sena candidate from Byculla, who ultimately lost the election. Deora’s transition to contesting in Worli is seen as a strategic move in a constituency that has undergone considerable political evolution over the years.

The Political Landscape Of Worli

The Worli constituency, which Thackeray won during his electoral debut in 2019, is now gearing up for a competitive triangular race. Sandeep Deshpande from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is also in the fray, adding another layer of complexity to the contest.

Worli has a rich political history, previously represented by Sachin Ahir from the National Congress Party (NCP) from 1999 to 2014. Following his defeat to Shiv Sena’s Sunil Shinde, the constituency saw a significant strategic maneuver by the Shiv Sena to bring Ahir into their fold, thereby clearing the path for Aaditya Thackeray’s entry.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Thackeray garnered positive attention for his proactive management, notably overseeing patient admissions at the Worli Dome hospital. However, following the recent Lok Sabha elections, which revealed diminishing margins in Worli, discussions arose about shifting Thackeray to Sewree, a constituency that boasts a stronger Marathi demographic. Ultimately, he decided to remain in Worli.

The Stakes Of The Contest

Responding to the announcement of Deora’s candidacy, Sachin Ahir remarked, “In democracy, everyone has the right to contest. When it comes to us, Deora knows how strong we are. We are not overconfident and will bravely face the contest.” This statement highlights the intensity of the upcoming election.

Adding to the competitive atmosphere, BJP leader Shaina NC has expressed her interest in entering the race, while MNS chief Raj Thackeray has already held two meetings to rally support for his candidate. Notably, none of the main contenders—Deshpande, Thackeray, or Deora—actually reside in Worli, with their residences located in Dadar, Bandra, and Pedder Road, respectively.

Broader Political Dynamics

The political maneuvering in Worli reflects a larger strategy at play, particularly concerning the adjacent Mahim constituency. Raj Thackeray’s son Amit is set to make his electoral debut, leading MNS leaders to seek a smooth election process. They have informally requested that Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Mahesh Sawant withdraw from the race, suggesting that sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar should also step aside to facilitate a clearer path for the Thackeray cousins.

Filed under

Aaditya Thackeray Maharashtra Assembly Elections Milind Deora national news shiv sena
