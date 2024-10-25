Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
Zeeshan Siddique Joins Ajit Pawar Party, Says ‘…In My Tough Times’

Zeeshan Siddique, the son of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui, who was tragically shot dead on October 12, has officially joined the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Zeeshan Siddique, the son of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui, who was tragically shot dead on October 12, has officially joined the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). His induction into the party took place on Friday morning in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Defending His Father’s Legacy

Zeeshan Siddique will be contesting to retain the Vandre (East) seat, a position he secured in the 2019 elections while representing the Congress. His opponent in the upcoming electoral battle will be Varun Sardesai, the nephew of Uddhav Thackeray, whose faction of the Shiv Sena is currently allied with the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s NCP as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.

The young politician’s switch to the NCP comes after he was expelled from the Congress in August following allegations of cross-voting during a legislative council election. His move to the NCP is significant, especially after expressing dissatisfaction with the MVA, which he accused of abandoning him after the death of his father, a three-time Congress MLA who also transitioned to the NCP prior to his murder.

Criticism of the Opposition Alliance

Zeeshan’s criticism of the MVA intensified after the coalition announced that the Vandre (East) seat would be contested by the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena. He described this decision as “very unfortunate,” reflecting on how the Congress and MVA leaders had previously contacted him but failed to offer genuine support during his time of need.

In a statement after joining the NCP, Siddique expressed his gratitude towards Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare for their trust in him during this challenging period. “This is an emotional day for my family and me,” he remarked, emphasizing the importance of continuing his father’s legacy.

 A Commitment to the People

Zeeshan is determined to reclaim the Vandre (East) seat, stating, “I have got the nomination from Vandre (East), and I am sure that with the love and support of all the people, I will definitely win Bandra East yet again.” He highlighted that it was his father’s unfinished dream to win this seat and advocate for the rights of the people, adding, “He was murdered while fighting for this.”

As the political landscape in Maharashtra continues to evolve, Siddique’s journey reflects not only a personal commitment to his father’s legacy but also a broader determination to serve the community that his family has represented for years.

Filed under

Baba Siddique maharashtra MAHARASHTRA ELECTIONS NCP Zeeshan Siddique
