Rs 10 Lakh Reward Announced For Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Bishnoi: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its efforts to locate Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Known for allegedly managing gang operations internationally, Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in multiple criminal cases, including high-profile incidents like the Sidhu Moose Wala murder and the Baba Siddique case. In a bid to expedite his capture, the NIA has announced a ₹10 lakh reward for any information leading to his arrest.

Anmol Bishnoi Under NIA’s Radar

The NIA has been closely monitoring Anmol Bishnoi due to his suspected involvement in numerous crimes within India and abroad. Allegedly a key player in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s overseas operations, Anmol became an accused in several cases registered by the NIA in 2022. His connection to the Baba Siddique case, along with other violent crimes, has put him under heightened scrutiny by Indian law enforcement agencies.

An International Fugitive

Anmol Bishnoi is believed to have fled India on a fake passport shortly after being released from Jodhpur Jail in October 2021. Since then, he is thought to have taken up residence in the United States, where he reportedly orchestrates gang activities remotely. Working with known associates like Goldy Brar, Anmol is alleged to have played a role in over 18 criminal cases, solidifying his position as a key figure in the Bishnoi network’s expansion.

Alleged Role in Sidhu Moose Wala’s Murder

One of the most significant allegations against Anmol Bishnoi involves his role in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The murder, which shocked fans and drew widespread media attention, was reportedly planned by Anmol alongside Goldy Brar and another associate, Rohit Godara. This coordination from abroad has underscored the Bishnoi gang’s extensive reach and Anmol’s significant influence within the network.

Ongoing Efforts to Track Down Anmol Bishnoi

Indian authorities have been ramping up efforts to dismantle the Bishnoi gang’s operations, both domestically and internationally. The NIA’s recent decision to offer a ₹10 lakh reward is part of its intensified crackdown on organized crime networks with international ties. Anmol Bishnoi’s case exemplifies the challenges posed by cross-border criminal networks, especially those involving individuals who exploit fake identities and foreign locations to evade the law.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are urging the public to provide any credible information on Anmol Bishnoi’s whereabouts, hoping that the reward will aid in his swift capture. The NIA’s crackdown on his network is also seen as a crucial step toward curbing the influence of criminal syndicates that operate beyond borders, posing threats to both national security and public safety.

