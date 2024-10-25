Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban Claims West Is Losing The Ukraine War

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban claims Western nations are losing the war in Ukraine but refuse to acknowledge it. He emphasizes Hungary's commitment to remaining neutral in the conflict.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban asserted that Western nations are losing the ongoing war in Ukraine but remain unwilling to either acknowledge their failure or to pursue an end to the conflict. Orban’s comments reflect Hungary’s cautious position amidst growing geopolitical tensions and the ramifications of the war.

Orban emphasized that the Western bloc finds itself in a precarious situation, “fighting a war that has already been lost.” Despite external pressures, Hungary maintains its stance of non-involvement in the conflict, insisting that the nation will not be drawn into actions it does not support. “The situation is that Western countries do not want to stop the Russian-Ukrainian war,” he pointed out, raising valid concerns about Hungary’s ability to maneuver within this complex landscape.

Economic Ramifications

Orban further highlighted Hungary’s principled approach, which has allowed the country to preserve its economic autonomy amid the crisis. He warned against the revival of Cold War mentalities, noting that such attitudes have led to adverse economic consequences. “Reviving the Cold War is a bad idea,” he remarked, criticizing how many are responding to the Russia-Ukraine war, effectively declaring a new economic conflict.

Energy Independence Amid Conflict

The Hungarian Prime Minister also reaffirmed Hungary’s decision to continue purchasing Russian oil and gas, citing an exemption from certain EU sanctions as a critical lifeline. “We have managed to stay out of the war, and I think we can avoid bad economic policies based on faulty military logic,” Orban asserted, reinforcing his commitment to Hungary’s energy independence.

Hope For Change In American Leadership

Looking ahead, Orban expressed optimism that the upcoming U.S. elections could shift the dynamics of the conflict. He speculated that if former President Donald Trump were to reclaim the presidency on November 5, “the party of war in America will be replaced by the party of peace.” This potential change in leadership could pave the way for a resolution to the Ukrainian conflict, according to Orban. He concluded, “Former President Trump will return, and then we will be able to breathe a sigh of relief, as we will no longer be alone; at least there will be two of us.”

