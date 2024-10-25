Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
Here’s What We Know About Trump’s Upcoming Podcast With Joe Rogan

Former President Donald Trump is gearing up for a podcast appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” one of the most listened-to podcasts in the industry. Scheduled for Friday in Austin, Texas, this interview is expected to reach millions of listeners, especially younger audiences. While the exact release date for the episode remains unclear, Trump’s choice to engage with Rogan signals a savvy strategy to connect with voters who might not be reached through traditional media.

Engaging the Youth

This podcast appearance is part of Trump’s broader effort to appeal to younger voters, particularly young men. Just a day earlier, he made headlines by calling into a conservative talk show, stating he would “fire” special counsel Jack Smith. With podcasts gaining traction as a medium for political discourse, both parties recognize their potential to mobilize youth engagement.

Harris in Texas

As Trump focuses on podcasts, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to rally in Houston, Texas, alongside Beyoncé to support Democratic Senate candidate Colin Allred. While Texas is generally expected to lean toward Trump, Harris aims to energize Democratic voters with a star-studded event, highlighting the contrasting campaign styles of both candidates.

Rallying in Michigan

Trump will also hold a rally in Traverse City, Michigan, a key swing state, as he continues to court voters ahead of the election. This combination of media outreach and traditional rallies illustrates the varied tactics both candidates are employing in this crucial election cycle.

ALSO READ: Putin Allegedly Asked Musk To Limit Starlink Access To Taiwan

 

