EU Commission Chief: Hungary’s Ties With Russia And China Threaten Security

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered a pointed critique of Hungary’s relationships with Russia and China during a debate with Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. She emphasized that Hungary’s actions pose a threat to European security, particularly its hesitance to support Ukraine amidst Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Criticism of Hungary’s Stance on Ukraine

In her speech, von der Leyen condemned those who shift blame for the war from the aggressor to the victim. “The world has witnessed the atrocities of Russia’s war. And yet, there are still some who blame this war not on the invader but the invaded,” she stated. She further questioned whether critics would hold Hungarians accountable for the Soviet invasion in 1956, emphasizing Ukraine’s struggle for freedom.

Orban’s Rebuttal

Prime Minister Orban expressed surprise at von der Leyen’s comments and dismissed comparisons between Hungary’s past struggles against Soviet oppression and Ukraine’s current fight. He reiterated his call for a ceasefire in Ukraine, reflecting his government’s stance amidst ongoing tensions with European institutions regarding democratic norms.

Hungary’s Controversial Foreign Relations

Orban has faced backlash for his close ties with Russia and China, particularly during Hungary’s current EU presidency. His recent trips to Moscow and Beijing for a so-called “peace mission” were made without prior consultation with other EU members, raising eyebrows among European leaders.

Security Concerns Raised

Von der Leyen criticized Hungary’s easing of visa restrictions for Russians and Belarusians, highlighting potential security risks. “How can it be that the Hungarian government invites Russian nationals into our union without additional security checks? This makes the new Hungarian visa scheme a security risk not only for Hungary, but for all member states,” she remarked.

China’s Influence in Hungary

Additionally, she pointed to an agreement permitting Chinese police to patrol in Hungary alongside their local counterparts, stating, “This is not defending Europe’s sovereignty, this is a backdoor for foreign interference.” Her comments reflect ongoing concerns about foreign influence in EU member states.

Dependence on Russian Energy

Von der Leyen also addressed Hungary’s continued reliance on Russian energy, despite broader EU efforts to reduce dependence. “Russia has proven time and again it is simply not a reliable supplier,” she asserted. She called for all member states to contribute to European energy security and seek alternatives to Russian fossil fuels.

The tension between Hungary and EU institutions continues to unfold, with significant implications for European unity and security.

