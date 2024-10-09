Trump Sent Covid Test Machines For Putin’s Personal Use, Says Kremlin

Kremlin has confirmed that former U.S. President Donald Trump sent Covid test machines to Russian President Vladimir Putin for personal use while he was still in office.

According to media sources, the Kremlin has confirmed that former U.S. President Donald Trump sent Covid test machines to Russian President Vladimir Putin for personal use while he was still in office. This revelation follows claims by journalist Bob Woodward in his upcoming book, War, which alleges that Trump gifted Putin “a bunch of Abbott Point of Care Covid test machines” during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020.

Kremlin Response

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed the claims, stating, “We also sent equipment at the beginning of the pandemic.” While the Kremlin acknowledged the transfer of Covid test machines, Peskov denied Woodward’s assertion that the two leaders had “seven” secret phone calls, asserting, “But about the phone calls — it’s not true.”

Insights from Woodward’s Upcoming Book

This confirmation arrives just ahead of the release of Woodward’s book, which suggests that Trump has maintained his relationship with Putin. In a notable account, Woodward narrates an incident from early 2024 in which Trump ordered a former aide out of his Mar-a-Lago office to conduct a phone call with Putin. The aide reportedly claimed that Trump had made seven calls to Putin since leaving office in 2021.

Trump Campaign’s Denial

In response to these claims, Trump’s campaign has dismissed the assertions as “made up.” Communications director Steven Cheung remarked that “none of these made-up stories by Bob Woodward are true.” He further described Woodward’s claims as “the work of a truly demented and deranged man,” citing Woodward’s ongoing legal issues related to the unauthorized publication of previously recorded material.

The revelations surrounding the relationship between Trump and Putin continue to stir debate and raise questions about diplomatic interactions during the pandemic.

