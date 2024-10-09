Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Reports Claim Biden to Discuss Iran in Upcoming Call with Netanyahu

President Joe Biden is scheduled to have a phone conversation with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, focusing on Israel's potential military actions against Iran

Reports Claim Biden to Discuss Iran in Upcoming Call with Netanyahu

President Joe Biden is scheduled to have a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, focusing on Israel’s potential military actions against Iran. This call, as reported by Axios, will mark the first direct communication between the two leaders since August and comes at a critical moment as Israel weighs significant military strikes that could heighten regional conflicts.

U.S. Aims to Guide Israeli Military Response

A U.S. official disclosed that the intention behind the call is to influence the scope of Israel’s retaliatory measures. The Biden administration seeks to ensure that any strikes on Iranian targets are substantial yet measured, avoiding actions that could be seen as excessive. The official’s remarks indicate a desire for strategic collaboration in managing the complex geopolitical landscape.

Broader Discussions on Regional Conflicts

In addition to Iran, the leaders are expected to address ongoing hostilities with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Reports from Reuters confirm that this discussion will cover various aspects of regional security, reflecting the intertwined nature of these conflicts.

Recent Developments and Delays

Last month, Biden expressed his intention to engage with Netanyahu to prevent a wider conflict in the Middle East, although that conversation was delayed. When questioned about the timing of the call, Biden noted a lack of immediate developments warranting discussion.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced the cancellation of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s trip to Washington, where he was to meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Additionally, Biden has postponed discussions among leaders of the U.S., U.K., France, and Germany concerning the Middle East and Ukraine, prioritizing responses to Hurricane Milton instead.

Must Read: Israel Gears Up For Major Response To Iranian Missile Attack

Filed under

Hezbollah iran Israel Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu President Joe Biden

Also Read

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No Mobile Phone

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No...

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

When Ratan Tata Flew F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet At The Age Of 69 Becoming The First Indian To Achieve The Feat

When Ratan Tata Flew F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet At The Age Of 69 Becoming The...

After Ratan Tata’s Demise, Who Will Head The ₹33.7 Trillion Worth Tata Group’s Empire?

After Ratan Tata’s Demise, Who Will Head The ₹33.7 Trillion Worth Tata Group’s Empire?

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms And Treatment

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

Lifestyle

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox