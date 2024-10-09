Reports Claim Biden to Discuss Iran in Upcoming Call with Netanyahu

President Joe Biden is scheduled to have a phone conversation with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, focusing on Israel's potential military actions against Iran

President Joe Biden is scheduled to have a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, focusing on Israel’s potential military actions against Iran. This call, as reported by Axios, will mark the first direct communication between the two leaders since August and comes at a critical moment as Israel weighs significant military strikes that could heighten regional conflicts.

U.S. Aims to Guide Israeli Military Response

A U.S. official disclosed that the intention behind the call is to influence the scope of Israel’s retaliatory measures. The Biden administration seeks to ensure that any strikes on Iranian targets are substantial yet measured, avoiding actions that could be seen as excessive. The official’s remarks indicate a desire for strategic collaboration in managing the complex geopolitical landscape.

Broader Discussions on Regional Conflicts

In addition to Iran, the leaders are expected to address ongoing hostilities with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Reports from Reuters confirm that this discussion will cover various aspects of regional security, reflecting the intertwined nature of these conflicts.

Recent Developments and Delays

Last month, Biden expressed his intention to engage with Netanyahu to prevent a wider conflict in the Middle East, although that conversation was delayed. When questioned about the timing of the call, Biden noted a lack of immediate developments warranting discussion.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced the cancellation of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s trip to Washington, where he was to meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Additionally, Biden has postponed discussions among leaders of the U.S., U.K., France, and Germany concerning the Middle East and Ukraine, prioritizing responses to Hurricane Milton instead.