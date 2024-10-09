Home
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Israeli PM Netanyahu warned Lebanon that they could face “destruction and suffering” similar to that experienced by the Palestinians in Gaza

Netanyahu Warns Lebanon Risks Destruction Similar to Gaza Conflict’s Impact

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stark warning to the people of Lebanon, suggesting that they could face “destruction and suffering” similar to that currently experienced by the Palestinians in Gaza if they do not act against Hezbollah.

In a video address released on Tuesday, Netanyahu urged the Lebanese population to “free” their country from the influence of the militant group. “You have an opportunity to save Lebanon before it falls into the abyss of a long war that will lead to destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza,” he stated.

The Context of the Warning

Netanyahu’s remarks come amidst an ongoing and devastating conflict that has seen significant casualties on both sides. According to the health ministry in Gaza, nearly 42,000 Palestinians have lost their lives due to Israeli airstrikes since the escalation of violence began in October 2023. The relentless bombardment has not only caused immense human suffering but has also resulted in widespread devastation of the region’s infrastructure.

Devastation in Gaza

The impact of the conflict has been catastrophic for Gaza, where much of the health care system has been obliterated, alongside schools and essential infrastructure. This destruction has forced millions to flee their homes, with many now facing insurmountable challenges in attempting to return.

The ongoing airstrikes have created a humanitarian crisis, leaving countless individuals without access to medical care, education, and basic necessities. The situation has been described by various humanitarian organizations as dire, as families grapple with loss and displacement.

Israel’s Objectives in the Region

Netanyahu’s address also highlighted Israel’s intentions regarding displaced populations in northern Israel. He stated that the primary objective of the ongoing military operations is to facilitate the safe return of approximately 60,000 individuals who have been displaced as a result of the conflict.

The Israeli government has framed its military actions as necessary measures to restore order and security while also aiming to prevent further escalation of violence in the region. However, the collateral damage and civilian casualties have raised concerns and sparked debates about the effectiveness and morality of such military strategies.

