Israel Hits 40,000 Hamas Targets in Gaza During One Year of Conflict

On the one year anniversary of Israel-Gaza conflict the Israeli military shared detailed statistics regarding the extensive scope of its military operations in the region.

On the one-year anniversary of the Hamas-led militant attacks that triggered Israel’s assault on Gaza, the Israeli military shared detailed statistics regarding the extensive scope of its military operations in the region. Since the conflict began on October 7, 2023, Israel has carried out more than 40,000 airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, uncovered 4,700 tunnel shafts, and destroyed 1,000 rocket launch sites, according to official military reports released on Monday.

Troop Casualties and Reserves Mobilization

As of the anniversary date, the Israeli military confirmed that 726 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the war began. Of these, 380 soldiers died during the initial Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, and 346 soldiers were killed in subsequent combat operations in Gaza, starting on October 27, 2023. Additionally, 4,576 Israeli soldiers were reported injured, with 56 soldiers dying due to operational accidents, which the military did not provide further details on.

The report also highlighted the massive mobilization of reservists in response to the war. Since the conflict’s onset, 300,000 reservists were enlisted, 82% of whom were men and 18% women. The majority of the reservists, nearly half, were aged between 20 and 29 years.

Rocket Fire and Airstrikes: Gaza and Beyond

Throughout the conflict, a significant volume of rocket fire has been directed at Israel. The military reports that 13,200 rockets were launched from Gaza into Israel, while additional rocket fire came from other fronts. Specifically, 12,400 rockets were launched from Lebanon, 60 from Syria, 180 from Yemen, and 400 from Iran.

In response, Israel’s military operations have targeted a wide range of militant positions. According to the data, Israel struck 4,900 targets from the air and approximately 6,000 ground targets in Lebanon alone. In Gaza, Israel claims to have killed over 800 militants in Lebanon and struck high-ranking militant leaders, including eight Gaza brigade commanders, 30 battalion commanders, and 165 company commanders.

Arrests and Hostage Crisis

The military also reported arresting more than 5,000 suspects in the West Bank and Jordan Valley as part of its broader security efforts. Meanwhile, Israel continues to face an unresolved hostage crisis that began with the initial Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023. During those attacks, Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and took approximately 250 hostages. A year later, more than 100 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, highlighting the ongoing challenges of the conflict.

Palestinian Casualties

The war in Gaza has taken a devastating toll on the civilian population. According to Gaza’s health ministry, nearly 42,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict erupted last year, underscoring the humanitarian cost of the protracted fighting.