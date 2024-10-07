Final UK Evacuation Flight from Lebanon Arrives in Birmingham

The last currently planned flight to evacuate British citizens from Lebanon has successfully landed at Birmingham Airport

The last currently planned flight to evacuate British citizens from Lebanon has successfully landed at Birmingham Airport, marking the end of the UK’s chartered evacuation efforts.

This flight is the fourth in a series of specially arranged departures from Beirut to the UK. According to the UK Foreign Office, no additional flights are currently scheduled, as demand for such services has declined. However, the situation remains under close review.

In the past week, the UK has facilitated the evacuation of over 430 British nationals from Lebanon. Those still in the country are encouraged to register with authorities to stay informed and to seek out commercial flights for their return.

More details awaited.