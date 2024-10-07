Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
Rocket Strike Hits Israeli Port City of Haifa in Third Attack of the Day

Hezbollah announced it had fired a barrage of Fadi 1 rockets targeting the Carmel military base, located south of Haifa.

Hezbollah announced it had fired a barrage of Fadi 1 rockets targeting the Carmel military base, located south of Haifa. This marks the third attack on military positions in the region in a single day, according to a statement from the group, reported by AFP.

Injuries Reported Following Rocket Attack

At least five people were injured in the latest strike, with casualties being treated at Ramban hospital, as reported by the Times of Israel. The rocket attack underscores rising tensions in the northern region as cross-border violence escalates.

More details awaited.

