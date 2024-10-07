Iran Resumes Air Traffic After Temporary Halt Due to Operational Restrictions

Iranian authorities have announced that air travel has returned to normal following temporary suspensions at some airports.

The disruptions were attributed to "operational restrictions," according to reports from state media, referencing AFP.

Flights Back on Schedule Since Late Sunday

Jafar Yazarloo, spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, confirmed in a statement to the Irna state news agency that flights have been operating as scheduled since 11 p.m. local time (1930 GMT) on Sunday. The aviation official emphasized that services have resumed in alignment with the existing flight timetable.

