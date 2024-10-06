Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
Russia Captures Zhelanne Druge, Strengthens Position In Donetsk

On Saturday, Russian forces claimed the capture of the village of Zhelanne Druge, located in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, marking another small but significant advance as Moscow pushes forward near the town of Kurakhove.

Russia Captures Zhelanne Druge, Strengthens Position In Donetsk

On Saturday, Russian forces claimed the capture of the village of Zhelanne Druge, located in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, marking another small but significant advance as Moscow pushes forward near the town of Kurakhove. The village’s capture is seen as part of a broader Russian strategy to gain control of key areas in eastern Ukraine, where Ukraine’s forces had previously made some progress.

The Russian Ministry of Defence stated that its troops had “liberated the settlement of Zhelannoye Vtoroye,” using the Russian name for the village. This is located close to Pokrovsk, a crucial logistics hub for the Ukrainian military that remains threatened by Russian advances. The capture is seen as part of a wider push to disrupt Ukraine’s supply routes and control essential infrastructure.

Russian Strikes in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia

In a separate development, Russian authorities reported that 11 civilians were wounded in Ukrainian shelling in the city of Gorlivka, located in the Donetsk region. The ongoing artillery exchanges are continuing to escalate tensions in the area, with civilian casualties mounting on both sides.

Meanwhile, in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, two people were killed in Russian airstrikes, as confirmed by local governor Ivan Fyodorov. The continued shelling and airstrikes are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn regions of Ukraine.

Russian Air Defenses Down 10 Ukrainian Drones

The Russian Ministry of Defence also reported downing 10 Ukrainian drones that had targeted Russian border regions. The drones were intercepted over Belgorod, Voronezh, and Kursk, which are located along the Russian-Ukrainian border. Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev confirmed that a civilian was injured by one of the downed drones. These drone strikes are part of the broader aerial conflict between the two nations, which has intensified over the past year.

Russian Offensive Progresses Despite Ukrainian Resistance

Since the start of the war in February 2022, Russian forces have gained control of approximately 18% of Ukrainian territory. Despite several setbacks during the early stages of the conflict, Moscow has made steady progress throughout 2023 and into 2024, as Ukrainian forces continue to grapple with resource shortages, manpower issues, and relentless Russian bombardment.

The area near Pokrovsk remains a critical focus for both sides, as Ukraine works to maintain its supply routes, while Russia aims to disrupt the Ukrainian military’s logistical backbone.

A Continuing Struggle for Control in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia

As Russia continues its advances in the Donetsk region, including the capture of villages like Zhelanne Druge, the battle for control over strategic towns and logistics hubs remains intense. On the southern front in Zaporizhzhia, Russia’s persistent airstrikes aim to weaken Ukrainian positions and further complicate the already dire humanitarian situation.

The ongoing conflict continues to take a heavy toll on both military personnel and civilians, with the intensity of combat showing no signs of easing in the near future. While Russia holds strategic advantages in some areas, Ukrainian forces remain entrenched in their defense, attempting to hold critical regions from further Russian encroachment.

Looking Ahead: A Stalemate or a Shift in Momentum?

The conflict, which has already claimed tens of thousands of lives, appears to be entering another phase of attrition. Russian forces continue to press forward with small territorial gains, while Ukraine remains focused on defending key logistical hubs and countering Russian offensives.

With both sides entrenched in a war of attrition, the outcome of ongoing battles around villages like Zhelanne Druge and critical regions like Pokrovsk may determine the next phase of the conflict.

ALSO READ: U.S. Networks Breached In Sophisticated Cyberattack Linked To China

