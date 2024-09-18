New Covid-19 Variant XEC Rapidly Spreads Across 27 Countries, Experts Warn of Its Potential Dominance

A newly identified Covid-19 variant, XEC, has been detected in 27 countries and is rapidly spreading, sparking global concerns. After the pandemic that gripped the world for over two years, the emergence of this new variant is raising alarms among scientists. The XEC variant, identified as “more contagious” than earlier strains, is causing concern due to its quick spread, particularly in Europe, with experts predicting it could soon become the dominant strain.

XEC Variant Detected in 27 Countries

According to reports from The Independent, the XEC variant is gaining momentum and spreading rapidly across Europe and other regions. Researchers first raised the alarm in August, anticipating that this variant would pick up speed in the following weeks. The XEC variant has already been detected in multiple countries, including the UK, US, Denmark, Poland, Norway, Luxembourg, Ukraine, Portugal, and China, highlighting its widespread nature.

Initial detection of XEC occurred in Germany in June, and over 500 samples from these 27 countries have now tested positive for the variant. As cases rise, scientists fear that XEC will soon dominate over other circulating variants.

What Is Known About the XEC Variant?

XEC is a sublineage of the omicron variant, which was first identified in Berlin, Germany, earlier this year. Covid data analyst Mike Honey confirmed that XEC is now spreading “quite rapidly” across Europe, North America, and parts of Asia. The variant is a hybrid of two previous omicron subvariants, KS.1.1 and KP.3.3, which gives it its unique characteristics.

In August, Slovenia reported a significant surge in Covid infections, with XEC accounting for over 10 percent of the samples tested. Experts are closely monitoring the situation in countries like Germany and Denmark, where the variant has shown “strong growth.”

XEC Covid Symptoms

The symptoms of the XEC variant are reportedly similar to those of previous Covid-19 strains, resembling common cold or flu-like illnesses. According to a report by the BBC, individuals infected with XEC may experience high temperatures, body aches, fatigue, and a sore throat or cough.

While most people recover from the infection within a few weeks, there are cases where symptoms may linger for longer. Covid data analyst Mike Honey emphasized the importance of tracking the variant, particularly as the decrease in routine Covid testing makes it more challenging to gauge the extent of its circulation.

Vaccination and Protection

Although the XEC variant is a sub-lineage of the omicron variant, scientists remain hopeful that current vaccines and booster shots will continue to provide adequate protection against severe illness and hospitalization. In light of XEC’s rapid spread, the US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has advised individuals to stay up-to-date with their vaccinations, practice good hygiene, and ensure cleaner indoor air to reduce the risk of transmission.

Experts are calling for closer monitoring of the XEC variant to better understand its symptoms and overall impact on public health.

