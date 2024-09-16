Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Live Tv

New COVID XEC Variant Spreading Rapidly Across Europe, Experts Warn

Covid XEC, an emerging and potent variant of the Coronavirus, is rapidly spreading across Europe and neighboring regions, with experts predicting it will become the dominant strain this winter.

New COVID XEC Variant Spreading Rapidly Across Europe, Experts Warn

Covid XEC, an emerging and potent variant of the Coronavirus, is rapidly spreading across Europe and neighboring regions, with experts predicting it will become the dominant strain this winter. Discovered in Germany in June, XEC represents a hybrid of two previously identified omicron subvariants—KS.1.1 and KP.3.3.

The Origins of XEC: A Hybrid of Omicron Subvariants

XEC combines elements from the KS.1.1 and KP.3.3 subvariants. KS.1.1 is part of the FLiRT group of variants, which have been instrumental in driving Covid case numbers globally. KP.3.3, a member of the FLuQE lineage, carries mutations that enhance its ability to bind to human cells.

The Unique Mutations of XEC

The XEC variant stands out due to its T22N mutation, coupled with the FLuQE mutations. FLuQE (KP.3) is a direct descendant of FLiRT, inheriting its mutations with an additional amino acid change in the spike protein, Q493E.

Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, stated, “At this juncture, the XEC variant appears to be the most likely one to get legs next.” Experts predict that XEC will soon spread more rapidly, taking charge in the coming weeks or months.

Breaking Down the Sub-Variants

KS.1.1: This variant is part of the FLiRT group and features mutations in the spike protein, specifically phenylalanine (F) to leucine (L) and arginine (R) to threonine (T). These changes affect how the virus attaches to human cells.

KP.3.3: As a type of FLuQE variant, KP.3.3 has a mutation where glutamine (Q) is replaced by glutamic acid (E) on the spike protein, enhancing its efficiency in cell binding.

Symptoms of the Covid XEC Variant

Symptoms of the XEC variant are similar to those of previous Omicron variants, including fever, sore throat, loss of smell, cough, loss of appetite, and body aches. Additional symptoms might include shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The FLiRT variants, belonging to the Omicron lineage, typically cause milder symptoms compared to earlier Covid strains. These symptoms can appear between two to 14 days after exposure.

Vaccination and Prevention

Given that XEC is part of the Omicron lineage, health experts continue to recommend vaccination and booster shots. These measures remain crucial for protecting against severe illness and hospitalization caused by this new variant.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Facts About Zika Virus Risks During Pregnancy

Filed under

coronavirus Covid XEC KP.3.3 KS.1.1

Also Read

Zimbabwe’s Drought Crisis Leads To Elephant Culling For Food Relief

Zimbabwe’s Drought Crisis Leads To Elephant Culling For Food Relief

Cuba’s Daily Bread Ration Reduced Due To Wheat Flour Shortage

Cuba’s Daily Bread Ration Reduced Due To Wheat Flour Shortage

Apple Unveils iOS 18: A Glimpse Into The Future Of iPhone Customization—Check It Out!

Apple Unveils iOS 18: A Glimpse Into The Future Of iPhone Customization—Check It Out!

Historic Flooding Hits Coastal North Carolina: Record Rainfall Causes Widespread Damage

Historic Flooding Hits Coastal North Carolina: Record Rainfall Causes Widespread Damage

Haryana Elections 2024: Dushyant Chautala Unveils Insights On The 3-Way Battle, Strategic Alliances & Vinesh | NewsX Exclusive

Haryana Elections 2024: Dushyant Chautala Unveils Insights On The 3-Way Battle, Strategic Alliances & Vinesh...

Entertainment

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New Phenomenon

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief Over Country’s Rare Approval

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox