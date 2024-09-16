New COVID XEC Variant Spreading Rapidly Across Europe, Experts Warn

Covid XEC, an emerging and potent variant of the Coronavirus, is rapidly spreading across Europe and neighboring regions, with experts predicting it will become the dominant strain this winter.

Covid XEC, an emerging and potent variant of the Coronavirus, is rapidly spreading across Europe and neighboring regions, with experts predicting it will become the dominant strain this winter. Discovered in Germany in June, XEC represents a hybrid of two previously identified omicron subvariants—KS.1.1 and KP.3.3.

The Origins of XEC: A Hybrid of Omicron Subvariants

XEC combines elements from the KS.1.1 and KP.3.3 subvariants. KS.1.1 is part of the FLiRT group of variants, which have been instrumental in driving Covid case numbers globally. KP.3.3, a member of the FLuQE lineage, carries mutations that enhance its ability to bind to human cells.

The Unique Mutations of XEC

The XEC variant stands out due to its T22N mutation, coupled with the FLuQE mutations. FLuQE (KP.3) is a direct descendant of FLiRT, inheriting its mutations with an additional amino acid change in the spike protein, Q493E.

Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, stated, “At this juncture, the XEC variant appears to be the most likely one to get legs next.” Experts predict that XEC will soon spread more rapidly, taking charge in the coming weeks or months.

Breaking Down the Sub-Variants

KS.1.1: This variant is part of the FLiRT group and features mutations in the spike protein, specifically phenylalanine (F) to leucine (L) and arginine (R) to threonine (T). These changes affect how the virus attaches to human cells.

KP.3.3: As a type of FLuQE variant, KP.3.3 has a mutation where glutamine (Q) is replaced by glutamic acid (E) on the spike protein, enhancing its efficiency in cell binding.

Symptoms of the Covid XEC Variant

Symptoms of the XEC variant are similar to those of previous Omicron variants, including fever, sore throat, loss of smell, cough, loss of appetite, and body aches. Additional symptoms might include shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The FLiRT variants, belonging to the Omicron lineage, typically cause milder symptoms compared to earlier Covid strains. These symptoms can appear between two to 14 days after exposure.

Vaccination and Prevention

Given that XEC is part of the Omicron lineage, health experts continue to recommend vaccination and booster shots. These measures remain crucial for protecting against severe illness and hospitalization caused by this new variant.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Facts About Zika Virus Risks During Pregnancy