Kuki Bodies Oppose Proposed Fencing Of India-Myanmar Border

The Kuki Inpi and Kuki Chiefs Association have raised strong objections to the Indian government’s proposal to fence the India-Myanmar border and scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR). They argue that these actions threaten the cultural, traditional, and historical rights of indigenous communities, particularly the Kuki-Zo people.

Earlier this year, the central government decided to cancel the FMR, which previously allowed residents living near the border to travel 16 kilometers into each other’s territories without a visa. This decision, coupled with plans to erect a fence along the 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border that traverses states like Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, has sparked significant concern among local communities.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the Kuki organizations emphasized that the movement of people across the border is crucial for maintaining social and familial ties. They highlighted that the proposed fencing ignores the unique geographical and social conditions of the region, where borders divide traditional lands and family networks. “The imposition of artificial barriers risks fracturing our communities and isolating families,” they stated, underscoring the potential erosion of cultural practices essential to their identity.

The Kuki leaders urged the government to recognize the historical significance of the FMR and its integral role in safeguarding the rights and cultural heritage of tribal communities. “We call on authorities to reconsider the fencing project and to ensure that any border-related measures are implemented with full consultation and respect for indigenous rights,” they insisted.

The statement further warned that any development undertaken against the will of the Kuki people would be perceived as a direct threat to their culture and identity, promising a strong response from the community.

Manipur shares a 398-km border with Myanmar, yet only 10 km has been fenced, with work on another 20 km in progress. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has consistently claimed that the porous border contributes to illegal immigration, demographic changes, and the rise of poppy plantations in the hills. He also pointed to an increase in drug smuggling as a consequence of this border situation.

The central government argues that the fencing initiative aims to prevent the misuse of the FMR, which has allegedly been exploited by insurgent groups to launch attacks in India before retreating into Myanmar. The project is also seen as a means to curb illegal immigration and dismantle drug and gold smuggling networks.

Since May of last year, ethnic violence has escalated in Manipur, resulting in the deaths of over 200 individuals amid clashes between the Meiteis of Imphal Valley and the Kukis of the surrounding hills. The ongoing conflict amplifies the urgency for dialogue and understanding as communities grapple with the implications of border policies that could reshape their futures.

As the situation develops, the Kuki community’s resistance highlights the complex interplay of identity, heritage, and governance along the India-Myanmar border, calling for a more inclusive approach to policy-making that respects the rights and traditions of indigenous peoples.

