Maha Kumbh: Helicopter Shower Of Rose Petals Elevates The Amrit Snan Ceremony

At the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, a divine spectacle unfolded as rose petals were showered on the devotees during the sacred ‘Amrit Snan’ on Makar Sankranti. The ghats and akharas at the Triveni Sangam were draped in vibrant flowers, creating a heavenly atmosphere for millions of devotees who gathered to immerse themselves in the spiritual significance of the occasion.

As the petals rained from the skies, the air was filled with the sounds of chants like “Jai Shri Ram” and “Har Har Mahadev,” echoing the collective devotion of the people. The atmosphere was charged with a sense of divine bliss as each petal symbolized blessings showered upon those taking part in the holy bath.

The Uttar Pradesh government, through the Horticulture Department, had meticulously prepared for this flower shower for weeks. Following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, special arrangements were made to procure and store rose petals to ensure that the sacred bathing rituals remained uninterrupted. Over 40 quintals of rose petals were carefully arranged for the first two days of the Kumbh, with plans to continue the flower showers on all major ‘snan parv’ (bathing festivals) throughout the event.

The Maha Kumbh, which is held once in 12 years, began on January 12 and will continue till February 26. On the first day alone, an estimated 1.75 crore devotees took a dip in the Sangam, with another 1.38 crore by the following afternoon, according to official estimates. This grand spiritual gathering has brought people together, and the rose petals showered from helicopters have only added to the divine experience.

ALSO READ: The Maha Kumbh Economy- Total expenses on everything- and how will it benefit UP’s GDP