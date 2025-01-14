Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Watch: Sadhu Strikes Youtuber With Thongs After He Asked Too Many ‘SILLY’ Questions At Maha Kumbh Mela

A video of a sadhu striking a YouTuber with tongs in his tent amid the Mahakumbh Mela has gone viral on social media.

Watch: Sadhu Strikes Youtuber With Thongs After He Asked Too Many ‘SILLY’ Questions At Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela, renowned as one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, commenced at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. The event witnessed an overwhelming turnout of over 40 crore devotees taking the first holy dip despite the biting cold.

Many YouTubers headed to the Mahakumbh Mela to capture its essence directly from Prayagraj. Amid this, a video of a sadhu striking a YouTuber with tongs in his tent has gone viral on social media.

The video, shared by the Instagram account “Janta Darbar,” captures a YouTuber holding a microphone and interviewing a sadhu inside his tent. The interaction takes a dramatic turn when the sadhu, seemingly irked by the YouTuber’s questions, strikes him with tongs and pushes him out of the tent. As onlookers watch, the sadhu shouts, “Tumlog dekh rhe ho kya galat bola isney (Did you guys listen to what wrong he said)?”

The video has amassed over 18.5 million views, with thousands of comments flooding in.

Internet Reacts

The video’s comment section was flooded, with some defending the Sadhu while others calling his action inappropriate.

One user on X commented, “This is what happens when you poke a sadhu with silly questions!”

One user defended the sadhu, saying, “These YouTubers are harassing them. Maharaj ji did the right thing.”

Another wrote, “Let this be a lesson for clout chasers to think twice before disturbing someone’s peace.”

On the other hand, critics argued that the sadhu’s reaction was inappropriate. “What kind of saint can one truly be if they lack control over their anger?” one commenter questioned. Another remarked, “Violence isn’t the answer. Even the sadhu should have handled it better.”

To lighten the situation, some also joked about the video. A user joked, “Sadhu 1, YouTuber 0. Instant karma!” Another commented, “Guess the YouTuber got more content than he bargained for!”

ALSO READ: IITian Turns Baba, Grabs Attention At Maha Kumbh 2025, Watch

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025

Advertisement

Also Read

This New App Will Soon Help Delhi Voters Escape The Long Queue At Polling Booth

This New App Will Soon Help Delhi Voters Escape The Long Queue At Polling Booth

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Who Is Jessica Simpson’s Husband? Hollywood Star Splits With Husband Of 10 Years After Dropping A Clever Hint

Who Is Jessica Simpson’s Husband? Hollywood Star Splits With Husband Of 10 Years After Dropping A...

Steve Jobs’ Wife Laurene Powell Falls Sick Due To Allergies Ahead Of Her First Amrit Snan

Steve Jobs’ Wife Laurene Powell Falls Sick Due To Allergies Ahead Of Her First Amrit...

What Is MrBeast’s Net Worth? YouTuber Is Willing To Buy TikTok Amid Rumours Of App Being Sold To Elon Musk

What Is MrBeast’s Net Worth? YouTuber Is Willing To Buy TikTok Amid Rumours Of App...

Entertainment

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Who Is Jessica Simpson’s Husband? Hollywood Star Splits With Husband Of 10 Years After Dropping A Clever Hint

Who Is Jessica Simpson’s Husband? Hollywood Star Splits With Husband Of 10 Years After Dropping A

What Is MrBeast’s Net Worth? YouTuber Is Willing To Buy TikTok Amid Rumours Of App Being Sold To Elon Musk

What Is MrBeast’s Net Worth? YouTuber Is Willing To Buy TikTok Amid Rumours Of App

‘My notes from 27 years ago’: Hrithik Roshan Shares His Notes From Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

‘My notes from 27 years ago’: Hrithik Roshan Shares His Notes From Kaho Na Pyaar

Is Carrie Underwood A Republican Or Democrat? American Idol Judge All Set To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration

Is Carrie Underwood A Republican Or Democrat? American Idol Judge All Set To Perform At

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox