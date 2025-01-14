Watch: Sadhu Strikes Youtuber With Thongs After He Asked Too Many ‘SILLY’ Questions At Maha Kumbh Mela

A video of a sadhu striking a YouTuber with tongs in his tent amid the Mahakumbh Mela has gone viral on social media.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, renowned as one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, commenced at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. The event witnessed an overwhelming turnout of over 40 crore devotees taking the first holy dip despite the biting cold.

Many YouTubers headed to the Mahakumbh Mela to capture its essence directly from Prayagraj. Amid this, a video of a sadhu striking a YouTuber with tongs in his tent has gone viral on social media.

Tough times for YouTubers who want to increase their reach by asking silly questions at Mahakumbh- Be cautious or you will be blessed on th spot

The video, shared by the Instagram account “Janta Darbar,” captures a YouTuber holding a microphone and interviewing a sadhu inside his tent. The interaction takes a dramatic turn when the sadhu, seemingly irked by the YouTuber’s questions, strikes him with tongs and pushes him out of the tent. As onlookers watch, the sadhu shouts, “Tumlog dekh rhe ho kya galat bola isney (Did you guys listen to what wrong he said)?”

The video has amassed over 18.5 million views, with thousands of comments flooding in.

Internet Reacts

The video’s comment section was flooded, with some defending the Sadhu while others calling his action inappropriate.

One user on X commented, “This is what happens when you poke a sadhu with silly questions!”

One user defended the sadhu, saying, “These YouTubers are harassing them. Maharaj ji did the right thing.”

Another wrote, “Let this be a lesson for clout chasers to think twice before disturbing someone’s peace.”

On the other hand, critics argued that the sadhu’s reaction was inappropriate. “What kind of saint can one truly be if they lack control over their anger?” one commenter questioned. Another remarked, “Violence isn’t the answer. Even the sadhu should have handled it better.”

To lighten the situation, some also joked about the video. A user joked, “Sadhu 1, YouTuber 0. Instant karma!” Another commented, “Guess the YouTuber got more content than he bargained for!”

