IITian Turns Baba, Grabs Attention At Maha Kumbh 2025, Watch

The Maha Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest religious festival, is currently underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, drawing millions of devotees from diverse backgrounds. Pilgrims gather at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers to take a holy dip, symbolizing spiritual purification. Amid the sea of religious fervor, an intriguing figure has captured the attention of devotees and social media alike – the IITian Baba.

A Sage with an Engineering Background

Among the Naga Babas, Aghori Sadhus, and revered spiritual leaders, the presence of Abhay Singh, popularly dubbed the “IITian Baba,” has sparked curiosity. Singh, a former aerospace engineering student from IIT Bombay, left behind a promising scientific career to embrace a life of spirituality. His story came to light during an interview with CNN News18, where his articulate manner of speaking led to surprising revelations about his academic background.

When asked about his journey, Singh explained that he spent four years studying aerospace engineering at IIT Bombay before pursuing a Master’s in Design. Despite excelling in his academic pursuits, he found himself drawn to philosophy, seeking answers to profound questions about the meaning of life. “Even during my engineering studies, I explored courses on Postmodernism, Socrates, and Plato to understand life’s deeper purpose,” he shared.

Choosing Spirituality Over Conventional Success

Singh described his current state as the “best stage” of life, emphasizing that the pursuit of knowledge ultimately led him to spirituality. “If you keep seeking knowledge, this is where you arrive,” he explained with a serene smile. His decision to trade material aspirations for a spiritual path has resonated with many, sparking admiration on social media. Comments have poured in praising his courage to prioritize wisdom and self-realization over wealth and societal norms.

A Viral Sensation at Maha Kumbh 2025

The IITian Baba’s story has become a viral sensation, highlighting the diversity of participants at the Maha Kumbh. From learned scholars to ascetics, the festival continues to bring together individuals united by a quest for spiritual growth. The Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26, offering a platform for countless stories like that of the IITian Baba – stories of transformation, faith, and the search for meaning in life.

