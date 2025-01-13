Rs 2,000,000,000,000 Is What Maha Kumbh 2025 Will Likely Generate In 45 Days

Over 50 lakh devotees gathered at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—to take their first holy dip, marking the beginning of the sacred 45-day event.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, commenced today in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Over 50 lakh devotees gathered at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—to take their first holy dip, marking the beginning of the sacred 45-day event.

Historic Scale and Global Significance

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh Mela is a millennia-old tradition, drawing millions of pilgrims and visitors from across the globe. This year’s event is set to welcome an estimated 40 crore people—more than the combined populations of the United States and Russia—making it a monumental spiritual and cultural celebration. Spanning an area of 4,000 hectares, the festival will continue until February 26, offering a significant boost to Uttar Pradesh’s economy.

Economic Impact and Massive Budget Allocation

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated ₹7,000 crore for this mega event, which is projected to generate an economic impact of up to ₹2 lakh crore. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that if each visitor spends an average of ₹5,000, the economic benefits could soar. Industry experts suggest that the average spending may rise to ₹10,000 per person, potentially doubling the economic impact to ₹4 lakh crore.

Speaking about the festival’s potential, CM Adityanath noted that the 2019 Ardh Kumbh Mela, which attracted 24 crore visitors, contributed ₹1.2 lakh crore to the state’s economy. He described Maha Kumbh 2025 as the “world’s largest temporary city,” capable of accommodating 50 lakh to one crore people at any given time.

Boost Across Sectors

According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to energize several sectors:

Food and Beverages: Packaged foods, water, and meals could contribute ₹20,000 crore.

Packaged foods, water, and meals could contribute ₹20,000 crore. Religious Items: Offerings such as lamps, idols, incense sticks, and Ganga water are estimated to add ₹20,000 crore.

Offerings such as lamps, idols, incense sticks, and Ganga water are estimated to add ₹20,000 crore. Transportation and Tourism: Local and interstate transport services, tour packages, and related activities are expected to generate ₹20,000 crore collectively.

Local and interstate transport services, tour packages, and related activities are expected to generate ₹20,000 crore collectively. Healthcare and Technology: Temporary medical camps, Ayurvedic products, and digital services such as e-ticketing and Wi-Fi could add ₹4,000 crore.

Temporary medical camps, Ayurvedic products, and digital services such as e-ticketing and Wi-Fi could add ₹4,000 crore. Media and Advertising: Promotions and entertainment activities are likely to bring in ₹10,000 crore.

Prime Minister Modi Hails the Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the beginning of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 a “very special day” for those who uphold India’s spiritual values and cultural heritage.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony. I wish all pilgrims and visitors a wonderful stay in Prayagraj as they partake in this sacred festival.”

Preserving Culture Amid Modernity

The Maha Kumbh Mela continues to be a confluence of spirituality, faith, and tradition, blending ancient rituals with modern infrastructure to manage the needs of millions. As Prayagraj bustles with activity, this year’s event reinforces the enduring legacy of India’s cultural and spiritual richness, making it a global spectacle.

