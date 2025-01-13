Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Mera Bharat Mahaan’: Russian Devotee Visits Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Watch

The spiritual aura of Maha Kumbh 2025 has captivated millions, including international devotees. Among them, a Russian visitor, overwhelmed by the grandeur and energy of the event, expressed her admiration for India, stating, "Mera Bharat Mahaan" (My India is great).

‘Mera Bharat Mahaan’: Russian Devotee Visits Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Watch

The spiritual aura of Maha Kumbh 2025 has captivated millions, including international devotees. Among them, a Russian visitor, overwhelmed by the grandeur and energy of the event, expressed her admiration for India, stating, “Mera Bharat Mahaan” (My India is great).

Speaking to ANI, the devotee shared her first-time experience at the Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest spiritual gathering. “Namaskaar, hello to everyone! I came from Russia, though I was flying from Europe, where I work and live. India is truly a great country. This is my first time attending the Kumbh Mela, and I am absolutely thrilled to be here,” she said enthusiastically.

She described the Mela as a place where the “real India” reveals itself, emphasizing the extraordinary energy of the people. “The true power of India lies in its people. If you look around, you see thousands upon thousands of individuals united in faith. I am shaken by the incredible vibe of this holy place and the devotion of those taking a dip in the sacred Maa Ganga River,” she said, her voice filled with emotion.

The Russian devotee also expressed her gratitude and love for India. “Thank you so much for this incredible experience. I love India – Mera Bharat Mahaan,” she concluded.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 continues to draw pilgrims and spiritual seekers from all corners of the globe, showcasing India’s cultural richness and the unifying spirit of faith.

Maha Kumbh Begins:

As the grand festival begins today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a message, said, “A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture! Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony.”

A foreign devotee said, “We arrived yesterday and today the bath will begin. We have been planning this trip for the last one year… Everyone knows about the Kumbh Mela. Especially, this one because it came after 144 years… It is very beautiful here. We are seeing people eating for free, and sleeping for free. It is amazing.”

Also Read: How To Book Helicopter Rides At Mahakumbh 2025? You Can Enjoy Aerial View At Just ₹1,296 Per Person

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025 Mera Bharat Mahaan Russian In Maha Kumbh

Advertisement

Also Read

Viral Video: Bride’s Mother Takes A Bold Step, Cancels Wedding After Drunk Groom Throws ‘Aarti Ki Thaali’ On Ground

Viral Video: Bride’s Mother Takes A Bold Step, Cancels Wedding After Drunk Groom Throws ‘Aarti...

Man Impersonating As Firefighter Caught Looting Homes In LA Wildfire

Man Impersonating As Firefighter Caught Looting Homes In LA Wildfire

Union Government’s Bold Capex Push Set to Drive India’s Growth Beyond FY26: Report

Union Government’s Bold Capex Push Set to Drive India’s Growth Beyond FY26: Report

UP Lawyer Hires Gang To Kill His Girlfriend’s Family, Ends Up Killing Someone Else

UP Lawyer Hires Gang To Kill His Girlfriend’s Family, Ends Up Killing Someone Else

Sacred Waters, Warm Hearts: Global Devotees Flock To Maha Kumbh’s Holy Dip

Sacred Waters, Warm Hearts: Global Devotees Flock To Maha Kumbh’s Holy Dip

Entertainment

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Who Was Leslie Charleson’s Husband? Actress Who Starred In General Hospital For Nearly 50 Years Star Dies At 79

Who Was Leslie Charleson’s Husband? Actress Who Starred In General Hospital For Nearly 50 Years

‘Sorry, This Page Isn’t Available,’ Reads Aubrey Plaza’s Instagram As She Deactivates Instagram A Week After Husband’s Suicide

‘Sorry, This Page Isn’t Available,’ Reads Aubrey Plaza’s Instagram As She Deactivates Instagram A Week

Gautham Vasudev Menon Says Nobody Lends A Helping Hand In Struggling Times In Film Industry

Gautham Vasudev Menon Says Nobody Lends A Helping Hand In Struggling Times In Film Industry

Tom Holland Returns As Spider-Man In Upcoming Fourth Installment: Will Zendaya Also Return As MJ?

Tom Holland Returns As Spider-Man In Upcoming Fourth Installment: Will Zendaya Also Return As MJ?

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox