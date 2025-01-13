‘Mera Bharat Mahaan’: Russian Devotee Visits Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Watch

The spiritual aura of Maha Kumbh 2025 has captivated millions, including international devotees. Among them, a Russian visitor, overwhelmed by the grandeur and energy of the event, expressed her admiration for India, stating, "Mera Bharat Mahaan" (My India is great).

Speaking to ANI, the devotee shared her first-time experience at the Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest spiritual gathering. “Namaskaar, hello to everyone! I came from Russia, though I was flying from Europe, where I work and live. India is truly a great country. This is my first time attending the Kumbh Mela, and I am absolutely thrilled to be here,” she said enthusiastically.

#WATCH | Prayagraj | A Russian devotee at #MahaKumbh2025, says, “…’Mera Bharat Mahaan’… India is a great country. We are here at Kumbh Mela for the first time. Here we can see the real India – the true power lies in the people of India. I am shaking because of the vibe of the… pic.twitter.com/vyXj4m4BRs — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025

She described the Mela as a place where the “real India” reveals itself, emphasizing the extraordinary energy of the people. “The true power of India lies in its people. If you look around, you see thousands upon thousands of individuals united in faith. I am shaken by the incredible vibe of this holy place and the devotion of those taking a dip in the sacred Maa Ganga River,” she said, her voice filled with emotion.

The Russian devotee also expressed her gratitude and love for India. “Thank you so much for this incredible experience. I love India – Mera Bharat Mahaan,” she concluded.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 continues to draw pilgrims and spiritual seekers from all corners of the globe, showcasing India’s cultural richness and the unifying spirit of faith.

Maha Kumbh Begins:

As the grand festival begins today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a message, said, “A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture! Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony.”

A foreign devotee said, “We arrived yesterday and today the bath will begin. We have been planning this trip for the last one year… Everyone knows about the Kumbh Mela. Especially, this one because it came after 144 years… It is very beautiful here. We are seeing people eating for free, and sleeping for free. It is amazing.”

