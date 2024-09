2024 Haryana Assembly Elections: BJP Releases 2nd List Of Candidates

Ahead of 2024 Haryana Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recently released 2nd list of its party candidates on Tuesday. This list features 21 candidates.

As per the list, BJP has fielded Captain Yogesh Bairagi in response against Vinesh Phogat at Sindh district’s Julana constituency.

Besides, it also includes other candidates like Pawan Saini from Naraingarh, Satpal Jamba from Pundri, Manish Grover from Rohtak, Yogendra Rana from Assandh, Sanjay Singh from Nuh, and Manoj Rawat from Hathin.

Earlier, BJP released its first list of 67 candidates for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections. This initial list features several prominent figures, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini running from Ladwa, former Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar contesting from Badli, former state Home Minister and veteran leader Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt, and Arti Singh Rao, daughter of Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, from Ateli.

