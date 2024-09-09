Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP Releases Initial Candidate List; Check Who’s Contesting?

Ahead of 2024 Haryana Elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled its initial list of 20 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections set for October 5.

This announcement comes amidst ongoing discussions with Congress about a potential seat-sharing arrangement.

Check The List

📢Announcement 📢 The Party hereby announces the following candidates for the state elections for Haryana Assembly. Congratulations to all 💐 pic.twitter.com/Ulca3eVppu — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 9, 2024

Notably, vice-president of AAP’s Haryana unit Anurag Dhanda will be running from Kalayat constituency. Other candidates like Indu Sharma, Vikas Nehra and Bijender Hooda will respectively fight elections from Bhiwani, Meham and Rohtak.

Earlier, AAP Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta indicated that if no update regarding the alliance with Congress was received. The party would proceed to announce candidates for all 90 Haryana Assembly seats.

Meanwhile, Congress had previously released its own first list of 31 candidates on September 6, featuring Olympian Vinesh Phogat from Julana in Jind district.

The deadline for filing nominations is September 12, with the election scheduled for October 5. The results are expected to be announced on October 8.

