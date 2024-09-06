Haryana Elections 2024: Congress & AAP Engage In Alliance Talks, Raghav Chadha Affirms Ongoing Efforts

Ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha announced on Friday that discussions are ongoing between the Congress and AAP to form an alliance.

He emphasized that every possible effort is being made to establish this partnership in the national interest. “Talks are progressing, and we remain hopeful that an alliance will benefit both Haryana and the country. We are making every effort to achieve this.” said Raghav Chadha.

As per sources, Rahul Gandhi has sought input from Haryana Congress leaders about a potential alliance with AAP during a recent Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi.

Earlier, Deepak Babaria, AICC in-charge of Haryana, confirmed ongoing discussions with AAP regarding the state elections, noting that other INDIA bloc partners, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Samajwadi Party, have expressed interest in joining forces for the assembly elections.

“We are currently in talks with AAP and are also considering proposals from other parties like CPI(M) and the Samajwadi Party. These parties are seeking minimal representation but wish to have a presence in the state. We are working to finalize arrangements that suit all parties involved.” said Deepak Babaria.

Meanwhile, Haryana Assembly elections will take place on October 5, with the last date for filing nominations being September 12. Vote counting will take place on October 8.

