Haryana Election: BJP Unveils First List Of 67 Candidates; CM Nayab Saini To Contest From Ladwa

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its initial list of 67 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, highlighting key figures and strategic moves for the party’s campaign.

On Wednesday, the BJP revealed its candidate lineup, setting the stage for a high-stakes election battle in Haryana. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be contesting the Ladwa constituency, aiming to retain his position as the state’s leader.

In a significant move, Haryana Minister Anil Vij has been fielded as the BJP’s candidate for the Ambala Cantt Assembly constituency. Vij, known for his influential role in Haryana politics, will be a key figure in the party’s strategy to secure vital seats.

Adding to the list of noteworthy candidates, Shruti Chaudhury, daughter of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhury, has been given the party ticket to contest the Tosham seat. This decision underscores the BJP’s effort to bring fresh faces into the political arena while maintaining familial ties within the party structure.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also integrated former MLAs from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) into its ranks. Devendra Babli, Ram Kumar Gautam, and Anup Dhanak, who previously served under Dushyant Chautala’s JJP, will be representing the BJP in the Tohana, Safidon, and Uklana Assembly segments, respectively. Their inclusion is expected to strengthen the BJP’s position in these key constituencies.

This initial candidate list marks a significant step in the BJP’s preparations for the Haryana Assembly elections, setting the stage for a competitive and dynamic electoral contest.

