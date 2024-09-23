Home
Monday, September 23, 2024
Amul Files FIR Against People Spreading Rumors Amidst Tirupati Laddu Controversy

As controversy related to Tirupati ladoos continue to intensify, Amul has filed an FIR against several social media users for spreading false information about the brand.

Amul Files FIR Against People Spreading Rumors Amidst Tirupati Laddu Controversy

As controversy related to Tirupati ladoos continue to intensify, Amul has filed an FIR against several social media users for spreading false information about the brand.

The FIR, submitted on Saturday, accuses users on the platform X (formerly Twitter) of falsely associating Amul with the supply of adulterated ghee used in the temple’s famous laddoos.

Further, the Gujarat-based dairy giant stated that it has never sold ghee to the Tirupati temple. Later, the company acted swiftly to take legal action after posts on social media targeted it for supposedly providing low-quality ghee for the prasadam laddoos.

In a statement, Amul labeled these claims as baseless and motivated by a desire to defame the brand.

The police have filed charges against the accused under sections 336(4) and 196(1)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which relate to forgery intended to harm a party’s reputation and inciting enmity based on religion or race. Additionally, provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act have been invoked in the case.

Meanwhile, Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of GCMMF, voiced his concerns about the misinformation, emphasising that it could affected 36 lakh dairy farmer families, who depend on Amul for their livelihoods.

Also Read: Amid Laddu Row, The Tirumala Tirupati Devsthanam Begins Purification Ritual

Speaking to ANI, he said “In Andhra Pradesh, the ghee used in the Tirupati temple was found with adulteration. Some people tried to propagate false information by saying that ghee to TTD was supplied by Amul…. To stop this ‘misinformation campaign,’ we have lodged an FIR in the cybercrime branch of Ahmedabad, as this is a serious issue related to 36 lakh families who are associated with Amul.”

Must Read: TTD Conduct Shanti Homam Amidst Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Filed under

Amul Jayen Mehta NewsX Tirupati Laddoo Controversy

