Amid Laddu Row, The Tirumala Tirupati Devsthanam Begins Purification Ritual

A purification ritual known as Shanti Homam began at the Sri Venkateswara Temple on Monday, following reports that animal fat was allegedly found in the ghee used to prepare the renowned Tirupati laddus. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which oversees the temple’s operations, stated that the homam was being conducted to remove the negative effects of the adulteration and to restore the sanctity of the Laddu Prasadam, along with ensuring the well-being of devotees.

TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao confirmed that the rituals took place at Yagasala from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. A group of temple priests performed the puja, followed by associated purification rituals. After the Purnahuti, a traditional conclusion to the homam, the priests conducted *Panchagavya Samprokshana*, a sacred purification using cow-based products, throughout the temple premises, including the kitchen where laddus and *Annaprasadam* (free meals) are prepared.

Syamala Rao explained that the Shanti Homam was performed to dispel the misconceptions surrounding the adulterated ghee used in the temple offerings, which deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees around the world. He also noted that the ritual aimed to ensure purity and sanctity in temple practices going forward.

Steps Taken to Restore Sanctity

To address the issue of adulteration, the TTD has completely overhauled its system for procuring pure cow ghee. Syamala Rao mentioned that since the reforms were implemented, the taste and quality of the Laddu Prasadam have significantly improved, and devotees have expressed their satisfaction.

The situation came to light last week when Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu raised concerns about the quality of ghee used in the laddus, alleging that it contained animal fat during the previous administration led by the YSR Congress Party. He ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the alleged irregularities during that period.

Investigation and Reforms

Chief Minister Naidu claimed that suspicions about the ghee prompted the government to send samples from four tankers to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for analysis. According to the CM, the lab results confirmed the presence of pork and beef fat.

In response, the TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao issued notices to the organizations involved and blacklisted them. A committee of experts has been formed to oversee corrective actions, and new tenders for ghee procurement have been initiated.

Naidu emphasized that any individuals found guilty based on the SIT investigation would face strict action, and he vowed to restore the glory and purity of the Tirumala temple. The SIT will be led by an Inspector General or higher-ranking official to ensure a thorough and impartial probe into the matter.

The Shanti Homam and accompanying reforms underscore the temple’s commitment to maintaining the trust and faith of devotees worldwide, ensuring the sanctity of all offerings at the sacred hill shrine.