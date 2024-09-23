Home
Monday, September 23, 2024
TTD Conduct Shanti Homam Amidst Tirupati Laddu Controversy

In response to concerns about the quality of ghee used in the preparation of Srivari Laddu Prasadam, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer, J. Shyamala Rao, recently announced, that a Santhi Homam will be held from 6 AM to 10 AM at the Yagasala near Bangaru Bavi (Golden Well) on Monday. 

The ritual aims to address devotees’ worries regarding the presence of animal fat in the ghee.

Speaking to the media at the Padmavati Guest House in Tirupati, Rao stated, that TTD is currently purchasing ghee at Rs 475 per litre from reputable suppliers, Nandini and Alfa Foods.

Further, samples from both suppliers have been sent to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for testing, yielding positive results.  Hence, he assured that reports detailing the quality of both pure and adulterated ghee would be shared with the media for transparency.

“We initiated the process of sending samples to NABL-accredited labs, as they are the only reliable source for testing adulteration,”  stated Rao. He noted that TTD currently lacks the facilities to test for adulteration in-house, necessitating this new approach to ensure the quality of ghee used in Laddu Prasadam.

Rituals To Be Conducted Today

In the meantime, as part of the ongoing efforts to maintain sanctity at the temple, Pavitrotsavam will be held annually in Sravana Masam to seek forgiveness for any errors made by officials, priests, or devotees.

Under the guidance of Agama Shastra advisors, including Pedda Jiyangar, and following a suggestion from Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Santhi Homam will feature rituals conducted in three locations within the temple: the Yagasala, Bangaru Bavi, and near the Garbhagudi. The ritual will culminate with a ‘Panchagavya Prokshana’ to purify key areas of the temple and restore its sanctity.

When The Rituals Will Start? 

From early morning, archakas began the rituals inside the temple, with all darshan temporarily halted until the conclusion of the Homam at 11 AM. Later, the public darshan of Venkateswara is set to resume at 12 PM.

Meanwhile, in a further commitment to quality assurance, NDDB has pledged to donate equipment valued at Rs 75 lakhs for testing ghee quality and adulteration, expected to be delivered by December. Additionally, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has agreed to establish a laboratory in Tirumala, with a location already identified.

Filed under

NewsX Santhi Homam Tirupati Laddu Controversy TTD

