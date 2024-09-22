Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Jagan Reddy Urges PM Modi To Address Allegations By Chandrababu Naidu Over Tirupati Laddoos

As Tirupati ladoos controversy continue to intensify, YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for action against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who accused his party of being involved in the adulteration of prasad at the Tirupati temple.

In his letter, Jagan described Naidu’s claims as “reckless” and “politically motivated,” asserting that they have harmed the sentiments of devotees and undermined the sanctity of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board.

He further highlighted, that the TTD operates as an independent board, comprising devoted individuals from various backgrounds, including members affiliated with the BJP, who are appointed by Union Ministers and Chief Ministers from other states. He pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh government has minimal involvement in the temple’s administration.

Also Read: Health Minister J.P. Nadda Seeks Report On Tirupati Laddoos, Promises Government Action

Jagan further assured that rigorous compliance checks are conducted to ensure the quality of ghee used in temple offerings.

He noted the implementation of strict e-tendering processes and NABL-accredited lab tests, as well as multiple quality checks before any material is utilized. He recalled instances during the previous Telugu Desam Party regime when substandard tankers were rejected.

Later, he criticized Naidu’s approach, suggesting that a responsible Chief Minister should instead focus on highlighting the strong checks and balances in place to reassure the public about the integrity of TTD operations. Jagan concluded by stating that Naidu’s actions lacked social responsibility.

Must Read: YSRCP Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Visits Injured Workers After Andhra Factory Blast

Hence, he also emphasised, that Lord Venkateshwara has millions of devotees worldwide, warning that such misinformation could lead to widespread distress with far-reaching implications. He urged the Prime Minister to clarify the truth to restore the trust and faith of the devotees.

