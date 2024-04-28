Congress MLA and member of the Congress Working Committee, Sudip Roy Barman, has reiterated his demand for fresh elections in the West Tripura parliamentary constituency and Ramnagar assembly constituency, citing widespread “false voting” and the disenfranchisement of genuine voters during the electoral process.

Barman has provided a list of 579 polling booths where he alleges that the elections were marred by fraudulent practices. He further accuses certain Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) in South, Gomati, and Sepahijala districts of pressuring micro observers to alter their reports regarding instances of massive false voting.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura, Barman expressed disbelief at the CEO’s explanation of Election Duty Certificate (EDC) voting, which purportedly led to voter turnout exceeding 100 per cent in some polling stations. He cited examples of discrepancies in voter turnout compared to the number of registered voters in several booths.

Additionally, Barman highlighted instances of polling booths recording more than 100 per cent turnout and cited examples of voters being obstructed or prevented from casting their ballots without adequate intervention from law enforcement or election officials.

Accusing the election conducting body of biased treatment towards the opposition party, Barman demanded a complete re-poll in the West Tripura parliamentary constituency and the Ramnagar assembly constituency.

The letter serves as a formal plea for action to address the alleged irregularities and ensure the integrity of the electoral process in Tripura.