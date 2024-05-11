Nirmala Sitharaman Advocates Inclusive Development and Critiques Divisive Politics | NewsX Exclusive

Nirmala Sitharaman, an Indian economist, politician, and prominent figure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been serving as the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs in the Government of India since 2019. In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discussed the issue of Muslim welfare in India with Editor-in-Chief Rishabh Gulati.

Editor-in-Chief Rishabh Gulati asked FM Nirmala Sitharaman that in the current elections, minority quotas have become the linchpin, particularly for Congress, shaping their plans significantly. How does the Prime Minister’s proposed model of new secularism, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” differ from a quota-based model, and is it acceptable in India? The Finance Minister responded, ‘Reservations by the Constitution are given for socially and economically backward people, particularly the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. And that reservation continues, and it will continue. There are no second thoughts on that. That is the feature with which affirmative action was shown by our Constitution. And we are very much on its side.’

She elaborated on the argument and reflected, ‘But the Constitution of India does not allow any reservation based on religion. Now, suppose people are immediately going to tell me, “Are you denying reservation for some people just because they belong to a particular religion?”. In that case, we must note that the existing scheme of reservation also includes economically backward minorities as well. And when I say minorities specifically, it is because repeated concerns will be raised only on Muslims.”

She went on to explain that specific economically backward Muslim communities are included in affirmative action measures. However, in accordance with constitutional provisions, these benefits are provided based on economic status rather than religious affiliation.

Moving on, the interviewer noted that there hadn’t been a single report in the past ten years, whether through official records or anecdotal evidence, of Muslims being denied access to government schemes such as housing or sanitation facilities. Rishabh Gulati asked,’ Despite this, has the message been effectively communicated?

The Finance minister says, ‘Yes, they (benefits) have been given to all communities. There’s not been one differentiating element in it. Everybody gets it. The true principle of subcastes, of course, has been seen in the way these schemes have been implemented. Whether we have communicated effectively on it, we would only say it’s reached everybody.’

Opening on the real problem, Sitharaman added, ‘Now, if you’re going to aggravate the problem by saying whether that reaches me or not, I want reservation for a particular community..That’s where the problem arises because we are looking at taking development to people’s doorstep. For others, the issue isn’t development or no development, but I want to appease them by saying I will give you reservations and jobs. I will give you a reservation in government. So the appeasement route is the one which makes them (the opposition) speak that they will go by reservation rather than tell them (the people) that you have as many of these critical elements of basic living, sanitation, water, electricity, cooking, gas, skilling, roads, school education, insurance, medical support under one program.”

Sitharaman has further emphasized the importance of development benefits reaching all sections of society, particularly the poorest, regardless of their religious affiliation. She highlights initiatives like providing free food grains to ensure inclusivity in development efforts. The Finance Minister suggested that such measures lead to success and broader development benefits for everyone. Hitting out at the opposition, she iterated that they contrast this inclusive approach with a narrative centered solely on providing reservations to specific communities. Sitharaman argues that the opposition’s approach fosters different and less inclusive principles of success and widespread development.

In conclusion, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her interview with NewsX, underscored the government’s commitment to inclusive development and emphasized that benefits must reach all sections of society, irrespective of religious affiliation. She clarified the constitutional provisions regarding reservations and highlighted the focus on economic status rather than religious identity. Critiquing the narrative of appeasement through reservations, she advocated for holistic development initiatives to ensure widespread progress. Sitharaman’s remarks reflect a dedication to equitable growth and a critique of divisive politics, emphasizing the need for policies that benefit all citizens.

