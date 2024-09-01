Sunday, September 1, 2024

Indian Army Celebrates The Valor Of Sepoy Sukhvir Singh In Ladakh

The Indian Army paid tribute to Sepoy Sukhvir Singh, who lost his life in the line of duty in Ladakh on Saturday.

The Indian Army paid tribute to Sepoy Sukhvir Singh, who lost his life in the line of duty in Ladakh on Saturday. The Army’s Fire and Fury Corps offered its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Fire and Fury Corps Statement

“GOC Fire and Fury Corps and all ranks salute Sep (DSC) Sukhvir Singh, the Braveheart, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Ladakh on 31 Aug 2024.

We offer deep condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” said the Fire and Fury Corps in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

Northern Command’s Condolences

The Northern Command-Indian Army also expressed heartfelt condolences to Singh’s family, recognizing his supreme sacrifice. “#LtGenMVSuchindraKumar #ArmyCdrNC and all ranks of #DhruvaCommand solemnly salute #Braveheart Sep (DSC) Sukhvir Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice beyond the call of duty in #Ladakh,” the Northern Command said in a post on X.

Support for the Bereaved Family

“#DhruvaCommand stands resolute with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” it added.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

