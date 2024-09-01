Sunday, September 1, 2024

Warangal Discom Engineer Arrested By ACB For Bribe Of Rs 20,000

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Warangal unit in Telangana arrested a divisional engineer from the Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company (TGNPDCL) for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Warangal unit in Telangana arrested a divisional engineer from the Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company (TGNPDCL) for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, officials said on Sunday. The accused, Maloth Hussain Naik, is a divisional engineer at TGNPDCL in Jangaon district.

Details of the Bribe Incident

ACB officials reported that Naik was caught when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. The bribe was solicited in exchange for performing an official favor, specifically to expedite the shifting of a 33 KV electricity line passing through the complainant’s land and to instruct the private contractor and Assistant Engineer (AE) to complete the work promptly.

Recovery and Legal Proceedings

The bribe amount was recovered from the upper right drawer of Naik’s working table. The accused is to be produced before the Hon’ble Special Court for SPE & ACB Cases-cum-III Additional District & Sessions Judge at Warangal. The case is currently under investigation, and further details are awaited.

Previous Arrest by Hyderabad ACB Unit

In a similar case, on August 12, the Hyderabad unit of the ACB arrested an assistant engineer for accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000. The accused, Guguloth Gopal, is an assistant engineer and special officer of Gudikunta Thanda Gram Panchayat in the Palakurthy Section, Irrigation Sub-Division, Jangaon district. Gopal was caught red-handed near the SBI branch in Nakkalagutta. The bribe was recovered from the dashboard of his car, and a chemical test confirmed its presence.

