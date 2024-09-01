Karnataka: Covid Alleged Scam Report To Be Submitted Today To CM Siddaramaiah

The commission has investigated the alleged Covid scam in the Health Department and Medical Education Department during the last BJP government.

Report Submission on Covid-19 Irregularities

The Congress government in Karnataka is gearing up to hit back at the BJP, which has drawn the Siddaramaiah government into the center of the alleged MUDA and Valmiki scams. The commission of inquiry, headed by retired High Court judge John Michael D’Cunha, which has completed its investigation into the alleged Covid-19 irregularities during the BJP government, is set to submit its report to CM Siddaramaiah on Sunday afternoon.

Scope of the Commission’s Investigation

The commission has investigated the alleged Covid scam in the Health Department and Medical Education Department during the last BJP government. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP government procured medicines and medical equipment. A report from the accounting committee revealed serious allegations of illegality related to these procurements.

Allegations by BJP MLA

BJP’s own MLA and former Union Minister Basan Gowda Patil Yatnal had leveled serious allegations against the then BJP government, claiming that thousands of crores were misappropriated in the management of Covid-19. The Commission has looked into the procurement of medicines, equipment, and materials for Covid prevention, oxygen management, and deaths due to a lack of oxygen.

Congress Government’s Response

CM Siddaramaiah, who was the leader of the opposition during the BJP government, had previously demanded the formation of a commission of inquiry headed by a retired High Court judge into the alleged Covid corruption. However, the BJP government had rejected this request. After the Congress government came to power, an inquiry commission led by Judge John Michael D’Cunha was established.

Potential Political Repercussions

According to sources, the Congress government is set to use this report as a tool to take action against anyone involved in the alleged irregularities, including BJP ministers and officials.

Congress Protest Against Governor’s Actions

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the state Congress unit participated in the “Raj Bhavan Chalo” protest, which marched from Vidhansouda Gandhi Statue to Raj Bhavan. This protest condemned the Governor’s move to grant sanction for prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s Statement

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar criticized the Governor’s actions, stating, “The Governor’s office has been misused to destabilize the Congress government in the state. Doing this is wrong. A governor should not work against the law; he should work in favor of the law. The constitution should be protected. The office of the Governor should stand for equality. Therefore, our struggle for the survival of democracy and the constitution is ongoing.”

