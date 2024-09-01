Sunday, September 1, 2024

Haryana Election Postponed To October 5; Vote Counting Scheduled For October 8

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a change in the polling date for the Haryana Assembly elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a change in the polling date for the Haryana Assembly elections. Originally scheduled for October 1, 2024, the election will now take place on October 5. Additionally, the counting day for both the Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana Assembly elections has been rescheduled from October 4 to October 8.

Reasons for the Rescheduling

The decision to revise the election dates was influenced by the desire to respect both the voting rights and cultural traditions of the Bishnoi community. This community observes the Asoj Amavasya festival to honor their Guru Jambheshwar. The festival, which falls on October 2 this year, has prompted concerns about significant numbers of Bishnoi community members traveling to Rajasthan for the celebrations.

According to the Election Commission, “Representations have been received from National Political Parties, State Political Parties, and the All India Bishnoi Mahasabha regarding the mass movement of Bishnoi people from Haryana to Rajasthan to participate in the Asoj Amavasya festival.” The statement continued, “This could deny voting rights to a large number of people and potentially reduce voter participation in the Haryana Assembly elections.”

BJP’s Appeal and Impact on Voter Turnout

The BJP had previously requested the Election Commission to reschedule the Assembly elections, citing concerns that the proximity of the festival and other holidays could negatively impact voter turnout. Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli argued that many people tend to go on vacation around the beginning of October, which might further affect voter participation.

Original Schedule and New Dates

Initially, the Election Commission had set the Haryana Assembly elections for October 1, with results to be announced on October 4. The updated schedule reflects a shift to October 5 for the polls and October 8 for the counting of votes, accommodating the cultural practices of the Bishnoi community and aiming to ensure higher voter participation.

This adjustment underscores the Election Commission’s commitment to balancing electoral processes with cultural considerations and logistical challenges.

