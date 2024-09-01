IPS Officer Rajwinder Singh Bhatti Named DG of CISF

Rajwinder Singh Bhatti assumed the role of Director General (DG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday, as announced in an official release.

Rajwinder Singh Bhatti assumed the role of Director General (DG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday, as announced in an official release. Upon his arrival at the CISF Headquarters, Bhatti was warmly welcomed by senior officers including Praveer Ranjan, ADG (APS), Kundan Krishnan, ADG (North), and PS Ranpise, ADG (HQ). A ceremonial Guard of Honour was also presented to commemorate the occasion.

In his first address, Bhatti met with senior CISF officials and led a meeting to review the Force’s operations. He emphasized his commitment to enhancing both the professionalism and welfare measures within the CISF. His vision includes bolstering the Force’s capabilities in securing critical infrastructure such as airports and nuclear facilities, while also focusing on the well-being of CISF personnel.

Bhatti, the 31st DG of CISF, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Before this appointment, he served as the Director General of Bihar Police, where he was recognized for his strategic and leadership skills in addressing complex law and order issues.

An IPS officer from the 1990 Bihar Cadre, Bhatti holds a Chartered Accountant qualification and an M.Phil degree. Over his 34-year career, he has held numerous key positions both in Bihar and on Central Deputation to the Government of India. His previous roles include City Superintendent of Police (SP) in Patna, SP in Jehanabad, Gopalganj, and Purnia, and Inspector-General (IG) of Patna Zone. He has also served as Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) at the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Also Read: Suspected Accused Of Kolkata Rape & Murder Demanded ‘Egg Chowmein’ As Dissatisfied With Prison Meal

Bhatti’s extensive experience across various roles has equipped him with deep expertise in security management, operational strategy, and public administration.