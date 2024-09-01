UP: Wolves Tracked & Will Be Caught Tomorrow, Report Bahraich Officials

In a major update related to Operation Bhediya, officials announced on Sunday that they have located two wolves using drones and plan to capture them by today or tomorrow.

In a major update related to Operation Bhediya, officials announced on Sunday that they have located two wolves using drones and plan to capture them by today or tomorrow.

Speaking to ANI, CO Forest of Bahraich Division Abhishek Singh said “Our entire team, guided by the DFO, has detected the wolves’ presence through drones. Both wolves have been traced to this area, and we aim to capture them by today or tomorrow.”

Also Read: Forest Department Sets Traps & Launches Search Ops To Capture Two Remaining Wolves In UP’s Bahraich

Yesterday on saturday, the forest department team set traps in Sisayya Chudaamani village, where the fourth wolf was captured on Thursday.

Talking about the wolf scare prevailing in the region, a Forest Officer from Barabanki, Akashdeep Badhawan revealed, that the pack of wolves is under constant surveillance.

‘We have tracked three wolves through direct and indirect sightings, pad marks, and infrared drones. When we located one, we confined the area and tranquillized it with the help of veterinarians.’ said Badhawan.

Meanwhile in the past two months, wolf attacks in Bahraich have resulted in the deaths of seven children and one woman.

Must Read: Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich Reports Seven Deaths From Wolf Attacks

As per MLA Sureshwar Singh, these attacks have caused a total of eight deaths and 20 injuries.

(With Inputs From ANI)