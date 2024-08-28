Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich Reports Seven Deaths From Wolf Attacks

State Forest Minister Arun Saxena assured that the authorities are making progress in tracking the wolves and are hopeful for a resolution soon. He urged the public to avoid sleeping outdoors and to protect their children. (Read more below)

The residents of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh have been grappling with a severe wolf menace over the past two months, with seven reported fatalities, according to district administration officials.

District Magistrate Monika Rani revealed, “In the last two months, several incidents involving wolf attacks have been reported in Bahraich, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals. We are actively addressing this issue.”

Rani further explained that public representatives, police, and other departments are collaborating to raise awareness among residents, advising them to stay indoors. The Forest Department is also engaged in continuous efforts to address the situation. “We are working diligently to capture the wolves and have already apprehended three. Compensation has been provided to some victims, and we are taking every measure to prevent further loss of life or property,” she added.

In response to the crisis, the forest department has deployed multiple teams to capture the remaining wolves. On Tuesday, BJP MLA from Mahasi, Sureshwar Singh, along with local residents, patrolled the area armed with rifles and sticks to keep watch for the wolves. Singh highlighted the severity of the situation, stating, “The wolf attacks in Bahraich and Mahasi Assembly constituency began on July 17, 2024. Since then, there have been fatalities and injuries, with 20 people hurt. The Chief Minister, Forest Minister, and local officials are all deeply concerned.”

Singh noted that approximately 50 villages have been affected by the wolf attacks, and efforts are underway to address the situation. “We are working to capture the wolves and improve safety in the affected areas. Electricity is being ensured in areas without power, and additional security measures are being implemented at homes where attacks have occurred,” he said.

State Forest Minister Arun Saxena assured that the authorities are making progress in tracking the wolves and are hopeful for a resolution soon. He urged the public to avoid sleeping outdoors and to protect their children. “We are using drones to monitor and trace the wolves. We are committed to capturing them and ensuring the safety of the community,” Saxena stated.

Indian Forest Service officer Akashdeep Badhawan has been called in to assist with the situation. “We have located the wolves in two areas and are using drones to aid in their capture. Nets have been deployed to create a barrier, and we are actively pursuing them. Once localized, a veterinarian will take over the operation,” Badhawan explained.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Violence Over Food Delay: Dhaba Owners Arrested For Alleged Murder In Delhi