Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Violence Over Food Delay: Dhaba Owners Arrested For Alleged Murder In Delhi

Police received information from the hospital on Wednesday morning about a person who had been brought in dead. The police have arrested two of the accused, Ketan Narula and Ajay Narula, and further investigations are underway. (Read more below)

Violence Over Food Delay: Dhaba Owners Arrested For Alleged Murder In Delhi

The owners of a dhaba in the Rajouri Garden area were arrested for allegedly beating a man to death following a quarrel over a delayed food order on Wednesday, according to the Delhi police.

The deceased, identified as 29-year-old Harneet Singh Sachdeva, was rushed to the hospital by his friends after the altercation but was declared dead upon arrival by doctors.

Police received information from the hospital on Wednesday morning about a person who had been brought in dead.

An initial inquiry revealed that Harneet Singh Sachdeva had gone to a dhaba named Kafilla and placed an order. When his food was delayed, a heated argument broke out between him and the staff.

The dhaba staff called the owners, Ketan Narula and Ajay Narula, who arrived with several other people. A physical fight ensued between the deceased, his friends, and the dhaba owners, the police reported.

Harneet’s friends took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police have arrested two of the accused, Ketan Narula and Ajay Narula, and further investigations are underway. Authorities are also looking into how the restaurant was operating during the late hours.

The mother of the deceased recounted the tragic sequence of events, saying, “He left home at 7 in the evening. Around 3:30 AM, he had a video call with his wife, saying it was raining heavily and he would be home soon. Later, at 4:23, we received a call from his friend that Harneet was injured in a scuffle and had been admitted to the hospital. By the time we reached, he was no more. He was married three months ago and had no enmity with anyone.”

According to the police, the deceased had been working odd jobs such as whitewashing and had a previous record of involvement in a quarrel.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read:BSF Arrests Smuggler In West Bengal’s Cooch Behar, Seizes 40 kg Of Ganja

Tags:

Delhi Dhaba Owner Dhaba Owners Arrested Food Delay
addBlock

Recent Post

ECI Censures BJP Haryana For Campaign Video Featuring Child, Issues Show-Cause Notice

ECI Censures BJP Haryana For Campaign Video Featuring Child, Issues Show-Cause Notice

Mumbai To Host Special Screening Of ‘Sholay’ Celebrating Salim-Javed’s Legacy

Mumbai To Host Special Screening Of ‘Sholay’ Celebrating Salim-Javed’s Legacy

EU And India Launch Co-Funding Scheme To Supercharge Research Staff Exchanges

EU And India Launch Co-Funding Scheme To Supercharge Research Staff Exchanges

Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich Reports Seven Deaths From Wolf Attacks

Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich Reports Seven Deaths From Wolf Attacks

SEBI Alerts Investors To Risks In SME Securities Amid Misleading Practices

SEBI Alerts Investors To Risks In SME Securities Amid Misleading Practices

Revealed: How Inflammation Messes With Your Cells’ Communication

Revealed: How Inflammation Messes With Your Cells’ Communication

Oasis Announces 2025 Reunion Tour: The Iconic Britpop Band Is Back for a 14-Date UK and Ireland Tour

Oasis Announces 2025 Reunion Tour: The Iconic Britpop Band Is Back for a 14-Date UK...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox