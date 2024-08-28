Violence Over Food Delay: Dhaba Owners Arrested For Alleged Murder In Delhi

Police received information from the hospital on Wednesday morning about a person who had been brought in dead. The police have arrested two of the accused, Ketan Narula and Ajay Narula, and further investigations are underway. (Read more below)

The owners of a dhaba in the Rajouri Garden area were arrested for allegedly beating a man to death following a quarrel over a delayed food order on Wednesday, according to the Delhi police.

The deceased, identified as 29-year-old Harneet Singh Sachdeva, was rushed to the hospital by his friends after the altercation but was declared dead upon arrival by doctors.

An initial inquiry revealed that Harneet Singh Sachdeva had gone to a dhaba named Kafilla and placed an order. When his food was delayed, a heated argument broke out between him and the staff.

The dhaba staff called the owners, Ketan Narula and Ajay Narula, who arrived with several other people. A physical fight ensued between the deceased, his friends, and the dhaba owners, the police reported.

Harneet’s friends took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police have arrested two of the accused, Ketan Narula and Ajay Narula, and further investigations are underway. Authorities are also looking into how the restaurant was operating during the late hours.

The mother of the deceased recounted the tragic sequence of events, saying, “He left home at 7 in the evening. Around 3:30 AM, he had a video call with his wife, saying it was raining heavily and he would be home soon. Later, at 4:23, we received a call from his friend that Harneet was injured in a scuffle and had been admitted to the hospital. By the time we reached, he was no more. He was married three months ago and had no enmity with anyone.”

According to the police, the deceased had been working odd jobs such as whitewashing and had a previous record of involvement in a quarrel.

(With ANI Inputs)

