Uttarakhand’s CM Dhami Commemorates Heroes Of State Formation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid heartfelt tributes to the activists who sacrificed their lives in the Khatima firing incident during the movement for Uttarakhand’s statehood. In a post on X, Dhami highlighted the indelible contribution of these martyrs to the creation of the state and affirmed the government’s ongoing efforts to honor their legacy.

Government Initiatives for Empowering Agitators

Dhami detailed the state government’s initiatives aimed at empowering the agitators and their dependents. He announced the implementation of a 10 percent horizontal reservation system in government services for state agitators and their families. This step reflects the government’s commitment to fulfilling the dreams of those who fought for Uttarakhand’s statehood.

Historical Context of Uttarakhand’s Formation

On August 28, 2000, then-President K. R. Narayanan approved the Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Bill, which became an Act on November 9, 2000, leading to the formation of Uttarakhand as the 27th state of India.

The new state, originally named Uttaranchal, was established as a result of the persistent efforts of the state agitators.

Gratitude Expressed by Uttarakhand Rajya Andolankari Manch

On Saturday, office bearers of the Uttarakhand Rajya Andolankari Manch met with Chief Minister Dhami at Mukhya Sevak Sadan. They expressed their gratitude for the reservation policy and commended the Chief Minister for his support. Dhami assured that the government is dedicated to realizing the vision of the state agitators and ensuring that their contributions are never forgotten.

Commitment to State Development and Agitators’ Legacy

Chief Minister Dhami reiterated his commitment to developing Uttarakhand in line with the aspirations of the state agitators. He emphasized that the struggle and sacrifice of these individuals will always be remembered, and his administration is focused on advancing the state in accordance with their dreams, giving top priority to their welfare and development.

